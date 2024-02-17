Newsnews
News

Epic Games To Return To IOS In Europe Under New Regulation

Written by: Susie Ratcliff | Published: 17 February 2024
epic-games-to-return-to-ios-in-europe-under-new-regulation
News

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, has announced its plans to bring the popular game and the Epic Games Store back to iOS in Europe. This move comes as a result of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a new regulation in the EU. The company has confirmed that it has received its Apple Developer Account and will soon begin developing the Epic Games Store on iOS.

Key Takeaway

Epic Games is set to return to iOS in Europe under the new Digital Markets Act, marking a significant development in the ongoing saga between the company and Apple.

Regaining Access to iOS

After facing a ban from both the App Store and Google Play due to intentional violations of their rules on in-app purchases, Epic Games found a way to bring Fortnite back to iOS through Nvidia’s streaming game service, GeForce Now. However, with the new DMA in place, the company now has the opportunity to operate a mobile games store in Europe.

Impact of the Digital Markets Act

The DMA has opened up new possibilities for Epic Games, allowing it to express gratitude for the regulation despite previous criticism of Apple’s practices. The company’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, had previously been vocal about Apple’s actions, calling them “malicious compliance” and “anti-competitive.” However, Epic Games now intends to leverage the new rules to compete once again on mobile.

Future Plans

Epic Games Sweden AB will be responsible for operating the new mobile Epic Games Store and Fortnite in Europe, with the company’s Store team leading the development. Epic Games Sweden, which consists of three studios and over 60 employees, is set to play a key role in this venture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Meta Launches Ad-Free Subscription In Europe: A Choice Between Privacy And Personalized Ads
News

Meta Launches Ad-Free Subscription In Europe: A Choice Between Privacy And Personalized Ads

by Pepita Torrez | 31 October 2023
How to Refund a Game on Steam (Step by Step Guide)
How To

How to Refund a Game on Steam (Step by Step Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 26 October 2020
How To Download Fortnite On Phone
How To

How To Download Fortnite On Phone

by Laura Autry | 26 September 2023
How To Download Minecraft Pe Maps IOS
How To

How To Download Minecraft Pe Maps IOS

by Daniela Penney | 1 October 2023
How To Download Fortnite On Your Phone
How To

How To Download Fortnite On Your Phone

by Eden Barlow | 29 September 2023
More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo
News

More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo

by Ida Hamrick | 14 November 2023
How Many Cybersecurity Companies Are There In The World
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Cybersecurity Companies Are There In The World

by Gratiana Soileau | 12 September 2023
How To Download Fortnite On Mobile
How To

How To Download Fortnite On Mobile

by Emalia Downey | 30 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Open Iron Doors In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Open Iron Doors In Minecraft

by Susie Ratcliff | 17 February 2024
How To Make Sticky Piston In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Sticky Piston In Minecraft

by Susie Ratcliff | 17 February 2024
Introducing Nootti: The New App For Cross-Posting To Bluesky, Mastodon, And Nostr
News

Introducing Nootti: The New App For Cross-Posting To Bluesky, Mastodon, And Nostr

by Susie Ratcliff | 17 February 2024
Google’s New Feature: Talk To A Live Rep
News

Google’s New Feature: Talk To A Live Rep

by Susie Ratcliff | 17 February 2024
Epic Games To Return To IOS In Europe Under New Regulation
News

Epic Games To Return To IOS In Europe Under New Regulation

by Susie Ratcliff | 17 February 2024
Faraday Future Faces Eviction From LA Headquarters For Unpaid Rent
News

Faraday Future Faces Eviction From LA Headquarters For Unpaid Rent

by Susie Ratcliff | 17 February 2024
The Rise Of Hard Tech: Y Combinator Shines Spotlight On Space, Manufacturing, And Defense
News

The Rise Of Hard Tech: Y Combinator Shines Spotlight On Space, Manufacturing, And Defense

by Susie Ratcliff | 17 February 2024
Tech Giants Unite To Combat Election-Related Deepfakes
News

Tech Giants Unite To Combat Election-Related Deepfakes

by Susie Ratcliff | 17 February 2024