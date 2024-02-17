epic-games-to-return-to-ios-in-europe-under-new-regulation

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, has announced its plans to bring the popular game and the Epic Games Store back to iOS in Europe. This move comes as a result of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a new regulation in the EU. The company has confirmed that it has received its Apple Developer Account and will soon begin developing the Epic Games Store on iOS.

Key Takeaway Epic Games is set to return to iOS in Europe under the new Digital Markets Act, marking a significant development in the ongoing saga between the company and Apple.

Regaining Access to iOS

After facing a ban from both the App Store and Google Play due to intentional violations of their rules on in-app purchases, Epic Games found a way to bring Fortnite back to iOS through Nvidia’s streaming game service, GeForce Now. However, with the new DMA in place, the company now has the opportunity to operate a mobile games store in Europe.

Impact of the Digital Markets Act

The DMA has opened up new possibilities for Epic Games, allowing it to express gratitude for the regulation despite previous criticism of Apple’s practices. The company’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, had previously been vocal about Apple’s actions, calling them “malicious compliance” and “anti-competitive.” However, Epic Games now intends to leverage the new rules to compete once again on mobile.

Future Plans

Epic Games Sweden AB will be responsible for operating the new mobile Epic Games Store and Fortnite in Europe, with the company’s Store team leading the development. Epic Games Sweden, which consists of three studios and over 60 employees, is set to play a key role in this venture.