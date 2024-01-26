opera-announces-new-ai-powered-browser-for-ios-in-europe

Opera has unveiled its plans to launch a new AI-powered browser for iOS in Europe, marking a significant development in response to Apple’s recent changes in compliance with the European Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Embracing Changes in Compliance with DMA

Following Apple’s decision to allow alternative browser engines on iOS, Opera, a Norway-based company, is set to introduce a new browser built on its own engine. This move comes as a result of the requirements of the European Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will enable developers to offer browsers not based on the WebKit browser engine.

Apple’s current policy mandates third-party browsers to utilize WebKit, the same browser engine powering its Safari browser. However, in line with the DMA, Apple will now permit developers to submit non-WebKit-based browsers for web browser apps and in-app browsers for displaying web pages within their iOS apps.

AI-Powered Alternative to Safari

Opera sees these changes as an opportunity to provide iPhone users with an AI-powered alternative to Safari. Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, expressed the company’s commitment to delivering on this opportunity with the introduction of the AI-centric Opera One for iOS.

Excitement for the Future

Arnesen also highlighted Opera’s enthusiasm for Apple’s announcement of a browser choice screen for iOS, making it easier for users to select their preferred browser as the default on their mobile devices. Additionally, Opera looks forward to the new interoperability request form from Apple, which will allow developers to submit requests for interoperability with iPhone and iOS hardware and software features.

Global Impact and Future Plans

While the changes are specific to the European Union, Opera encourages Apple to extend these freedoms to iOS users worldwide. The new browser, named Opera One, is expected to debut in March, coinciding with the implementation of the DMA. Opera has hinted at a forthcoming “major investment” in a key AI infrastructure project in Europe, signaling its commitment to advancing AI technology.

Opera did not disclose further details about the upcoming browser but indicated that it will soon announce a “major investment” in a key AI infrastructure project in Europe. Last year, Opera introduced its “Aria” browser AI and redesigned its flagship desktop browser, Opera One, which will also be the name of the new iOS browser. The company emphasized that the new browser is equipped with elements ready for a “generative AI-based future.”