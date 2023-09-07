Newsnews
Opera GX Introduces AI-Powered Sidebar To Enhance Gaming Experience

Written by: Marinna Arnold | Published: 7 September 2023
Opera, the leading web browser, has announced the integration of a new AI feature, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, into its gaming browser, Opera GX. This innovative addition aims to provide gamers with a convenient way to access the latest gaming news and tips, enhancing their gaming experience.

Key Takeaway

Opera GX has integrated Aria, an AI-powered browser assistant, into its gaming browser, creating a seamless and personalized browsing experience for gamers. With Aria, users can access real-time gaming news, receive tips, and engage in various AI-powered tasks. The integration with AI Prompts, a new command line, and convenient keyboard shortcuts further enhance the browsing experience for gamers on Opera GX.

What is Aria?

Aria, the AI-powered browser assistant developed by Opera, was initially launched on Opera in May. It allows users to perform various tasks like searching the web, asking questions, and even writing code. By integrating Aria into Opera GX, the company aims to cater specifically to the needs of gamers.

Enhanced Gaming Experience

Opera GX users can now interact directly with the AI assistant to stay updated on the latest gaming news and receive helpful tips and recommendations. Whether they’re seeking character ideas for Baldur’s Gate or the release date of the much-anticipated Starfield video game, gamers can rely on Aria for real-time information.

Integration with AI Prompts

Aria on Opera GX is seamlessly connected to the AI Prompts feature, which Opera introduced in March. This integration allows users to generate AI prompts, summarize articles or webpages, and even write social media posts. The inclusion of this feature further enhances the browsing experience for gamers.

New Command Line and Keyboard Shortcuts

To streamline the user experience, Opera GX introduces a new command line that displays a sidebar for easy interaction with Aria. Gamers can quickly access Aria by using the keyboard shortcuts Ctrl + / on Windows and Cmd + / on Mac. This functionality allows gamers to switch effortlessly between browsing and interacting with the AI assistant.

Availability

Currently in beta, Aria is exclusively available to Opera GX users who have enabled the Early Bird feature in their settings. By selecting Early Bird, users gain access to the latest builds before their public release. To use Aria, users must also enable the “Aria Extension” and “Aria Command Line” options.

Aria is accessible to users in over 180 countries, and it already boasts more than one million beta users. As Opera continues to refine and enhance this AI-powered feature, gamers can look forward to enjoying a more immersive and personalized gaming experience.

