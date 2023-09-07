U.K. Rejoins Europe’s Horizon R&D Program, Boosting Scientific Collaboration Post-Brexit

The United Kingdom (U.K.) and the European Union (EU) have reached a significant milestone as the U.K. prepares to rejoin the Horizon Europe program, a prestigious R&D funding initiative. This decision comes after a lengthy interruption caused by Brexit, marking a turning point for scientific cooperation between the U.K. and EU. The new agreement signals a renewed commitment to collaboration and innovation, benefiting researchers, academics, and tech industries on both sides.

Key Takeaway The U.K. is set to rejoin Europe’s Horizon R&D program, facilitating scientific collaboration and securing funding for high-risk research projects. This move strengthens the tech industry and boosts investor confidence in both the U.K. and Europe.

Rejoining Horizon Europe: A Positive Step

The Horizon Europe program is a seven-year initiative designed to fund innovation and foster collaboration among EU member countries and associated partners. Originally centered on EU countries, it has expanded its reach in recent years, forming partnerships with countries like Ukraine, Armenia, Israel, and New Zealand. Despite the U.K.’s departure from the EU in January 2020, it maintained associate membership status within Horizon Europe, allowing continued participation.

However, trade disputes, specifically related to the Northern Ireland Protocol, led to an impasse and temporarily barred the U.K.’s involvement in the program. Pressure mounted from thousands of EU research and academic institutions, urging the European Commission (EC) to readmit the U.K. to Horizon Europe. Finally, the stalemate is set to end, with the U.K. formally rejoining Horizon Europe and the Copernicus Earth observation satellite program starting from January 1, 2024.

Boosting Innovation and Economic Growth

Horizon Europe, with a significant funding pool of €96 billion ($102 billion), aims to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance industrial competitiveness. A substantial portion, 35% of the budget, is dedicated to climate research. The program welcomes applications from legal entities in member countries, fostering breakthrough innovations that may be deemed too risky for private investors.

This renewed commitment to Horizon Europe is particularly beneficial for university spinouts and early-stage R&D projects in fields like AI, quantum computing, and biotech. These endeavors often require long-term investment and face uncertainties in attracting private funding. By securing public funding, the U.K. reinforces investor confidence, encouraging further support for innovation and driving the growth of the tech sector.

Evidence of the positive impact can be seen in the startup ecosystem, where Horizon Europe plays a critical role. Dom Hallas, Executive Director of the Startup Coalition, emphasizes the importance of tech innovation and research that transcends borders, making it mutually beneficial for the U.K. and European policy to collaborate.

A Clear Trajectory for Innovation

Today’s news not only benefits the spinout ecosystem but also strengthens the entire tech sector, making it more attractive to investors who seek the next market leader. The U.K.’s tech economy heavily relies on research and development, with a particular focus on areas such as quantum technology. Prolonged uncertainty would have hindered innovation and eroded confidence. The U.K.’s renewed commitment to Horizon Europe provides a clear trajectory of funding, ensuring uninterrupted progress in fields where breakthroughs may unfold over decades.

While today’s announcement represents an “agreement in principle,” pending final approval from relevant EU committees and councils, it signifies a significant step toward the U.K.’s formal reentry into Horizon Europe in early 2024. This milestone not only strengthens scientific collaboration but also reinforces the U.K.’s position as a global leader in research and innovation.