Newsnews
News

TUNL Secures $1 Million Funding To Accelerate Growth Of Its Exports Platform

Written by: Aloisia Trail | Published: 13 December 2023
tunl-secures-1-million-funding-to-accelerate-growth-of-its-exports-platform
News

TUNL, a South African parcel shipping platform, has successfully raised $1 million in pre-seed funding from various investors, including Founders Factory Africa, Digital Africa Ventures, E4E Africa, and Jozi Angels. The funding will be instrumental in propelling its expansion within South Africa and paving the way for its entry into other key African and emerging markets.

Key Takeaway

TUNL secures

million in pre-seed funding to drive the expansion of its cost-effective international shipping platform, addressing the significant challenges faced by e-commerce merchants in South Africa and beyond.

Empowering E-commerce Merchants

Founded in 2022 by CEO Matthew Davey and COO Craig Lowman, TUNL aims to address the challenges faced by e-commerce merchants in the realm of international shipping costs. The platform claims to offer substantial cost savings, ranging between 50% and 80% on international shipping expenses for e-commerce businesses.

Identifying Market Needs

The inception of TUNL was inspired by the personal experience of Davey, who encountered significant hurdles in shipping South African engineering materials to Europe. This experience shed light on the widespread issue of exorbitant shipping costs, particularly for smaller businesses in emerging markets like South Africa.

Addressing Shipping Cost Challenges

The current landscape presents a substantial obstacle for African businesses, with an estimated annual loss of $50 billion due to cross-border shipping challenges. TUNL’s founders recognized a recurring issue among small- and medium-sized South African merchants, particularly during the pandemic, where shipping costs often exceeded the value of their products.

Revolutionizing Shipping Options

TUNL has revolutionized the shipping options available to merchants, offering partnerships with courier services such as UPS and FedEx. This strategic approach has enabled TUNL to subsidize SMEs’ shipping costs by 50% to 75%, fostering a more equitable and transparent pricing model.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Merchants on the TUNL platform can now provide customers with a range of shipping options during checkout, including an “economy” option with shipping costs integrated into the product price. This innovative approach aims to reduce cart abandonment during checkouts, offering customers flexibility and potentially improving conversion rates.

Expanding International Reach

Since its inception, TUNL has witnessed remarkable growth, with over 700 merchants and a 35% month-on-month increase. The platform primarily serves merchants shipping to the U.S., the U.K., Europe, and Australia, with over 8,000 international parcels shipped in 2023, representing exports from South Africa worth R19.5 million.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features
News

Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features

by Jaime Klinger | 7 October 2023
LucidLink Secures $75M Funding For Revolutionary On-Demand File Streaming Technology
News

LucidLink Secures $75M Funding For Revolutionary On-Demand File Streaming Technology

by Maxie Park | 21 November 2023
Creative Force Raises $8.9M To Enhance E-commerce Workflows With AI
News

Creative Force Raises $8.9M To Enhance E-commerce Workflows With AI

by Kipp Bilodeau | 17 October 2023
Coperniq Raises $4M Seed Round To Revolutionize Project Management For Solar Installers
News

Coperniq Raises $4M Seed Round To Revolutionize Project Management For Solar Installers

by Lilllie Borders | 7 November 2023
Who Created Algorand
AI

Who Created Algorand

by Caren Pickering | 16 September 2023
Alpaca Raises $15 Million Convertible Note From SBI Group To Accelerate Expansion In Asia
News

Alpaca Raises $15 Million Convertible Note From SBI Group To Accelerate Expansion In Asia

by Wendi Bernhardt | 13 October 2023
What Is Fintech Accelerator
AI

What Is Fintech Accelerator

by Murielle Darrow | 20 September 2023
Resourcify Raises €14M In Series A Round To Digitize Waste Management
News

Resourcify Raises €14M In Series A Round To Digitize Waste Management

by Torie Beers | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

Meta Announces Fact-Checking Program For Threads In 2023
News

Meta Announces Fact-Checking Program For Threads In 2023

by Aloisia Trail | 13 December 2023
Procurement Software Startup Pivot Raises $21.6 Million In Series A Funding
News

Procurement Software Startup Pivot Raises $21.6 Million In Series A Funding

by Aloisia Trail | 13 December 2023
Metafuels: Revolutionizing Aviation With Sustainable Jet Fuel
News

Metafuels: Revolutionizing Aviation With Sustainable Jet Fuel

by Aloisia Trail | 13 December 2023
TUNL Secures $1 Million Funding To Accelerate Growth Of Its Exports Platform
News

TUNL Secures $1 Million Funding To Accelerate Growth Of Its Exports Platform

by Aloisia Trail | 13 December 2023
Aye Finance Secures $37M Funding From British International Investment
News

Aye Finance Secures $37M Funding From British International Investment

by Aloisia Trail | 13 December 2023
DistroKid Launches Android App, Expanding Its Music Distribution Services
News

DistroKid Launches Android App, Expanding Its Music Distribution Services

by Aloisia Trail | 13 December 2023
Hexa Scale: Hexa’s New Initiative To Partner With Slow-Growing Startups
News

Hexa Scale: Hexa’s New Initiative To Partner With Slow-Growing Startups

by Aloisia Trail | 13 December 2023
True Anomaly Secures $100M To Advance Space Security Technology
News

True Anomaly Secures $100M To Advance Space Security Technology

by Aloisia Trail | 13 December 2023