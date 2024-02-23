Newsnews
Ukraine’s Tech Startups Thrive Despite Russian Invasion

Written by: Essy Andresen | Published: 23 February 2024
This weekend marks the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an event that has had a profound impact on the country. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict, Ukraine’s tech startup ecosystem has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth.

Key Takeaway

Despite the challenges posed by the Russian invasion, Ukraine's tech startup ecosystem has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, with support from global tech companies and a focus on innovation and international expansion.

Support from Global Tech Companies

  • Google launches ‘Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund’ with a $10 million budget to support Ukrainian startups.
  • Estonian accelerator Startup Wise Guys launched Growth Ukraine, a program for startups in Ukraine.
  • The EU-funded project ‘Seeds of Bravery’ has launched five programs to support Ukrainian tech startups with grants ranging from €10,000 to €50,000.

Resilience and Growth of Ukraine’s Tech Sector

A recent survey from the Lviv IT Cluster found that the total number of tech specialists in Ukraine has increased by over 7%, with the tech industry contributing 4.9% to Ukraine’s GDP last year. Despite the conflict, Ukraine has risen to 12th place in Emerging Europe’s IT Competitiveness Index.

International Expansion and Innovation

  • Ukrainian CEOs plan to open new offices, with Poland being a top choice for expansion.
  • Ukraine’s rapidly developing digital government technology is being exported, with Estonia’s latest digital tool, mRiik, based on Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Diia app.
  • The Ukrainian Startup Fund has become the country’s largest angel investor, backing over 350 startups, many of which have pivoted towards defense and dual-use applications.

Success Stories

  • Preply raised $70 million in funding, expanded its operations, and provided free language lessons to displaced Ukrainians.
  • MacPaw is developing an app store for iOS apps aimed at EU-based iPhone users.
  • Firefly Aerospace raised $300 million in funding since February 2023.
  • Several other Ukrainian-founded startups secured significant funding for expansion and innovation.

