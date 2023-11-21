New Developments In Ukraine’s Cybersecurity: Top Officials Fired Amidst Embezzlement Accusations

In a shocking turn of events, Ukraine’s government has dismissed two of its top cybersecurity officials over allegations of embezzlement. Yurii Shchyhol, the head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service of Ukraine (SSSCIP), and his deputy Victor Zhora have been relieved of their positions, as confirmed by senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk in a public statement on Telegram.

Dismissals and Ongoing Investigation

The exact reasons for their dismissals have not been disclosed by the government. However, the decision comes in the wake of an ongoing investigation by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), which has accused several senior SSSCIP leaders of misusing and embezzling more than $62 million in state funds. As a result of these allegations, Dmytro Makovskyi has been appointed as the acting head of SSSCIP.

Repercussions and Reactions

The firing of these cybersecurity officials raises concerns about the state of Ukraine’s cybersecurity apparatus and its ability to defend against cyber threats. While it remains unclear whether the U.S. cybersecurity agency, CISA, was informed beforehand or aware of the dismissals, a CISA spokesperson emphasized the continued partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine in strengthening cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience.

Victor Zhora, who was regarded as a key figure in the collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine, expressed his determination to defend his name and reputation in court. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with researchers implicating Russian government hackers as the culprits behind cybersecurity attacks targeting Ukraine.