Newsnews
News

Europol Arrests Hackers Allegedly Behind String Of Ransomware Attacks

Written by: Jennette Stokes | Published: 28 November 2023
europol-arrests-hackers-allegedly-behind-string-of-ransomware-attacks
News

Europol, in collaboration with international law enforcement partners, has made significant progress in the fight against ransomware attacks by arresting five individuals suspected of being involved in a series of cybercrimes that affected more than 1,800 victims worldwide. The arrests were carried out following a series of raids at 30 locations in Ukraine last week, resulting in the capture of the criminal gang’s ringleader and four of his most active accomplices. The suspects’ identities have not been disclosed.

Key Takeaway

Europol and its international partners have arrested five individuals involved in a series of ransomware attacks that targeted over 1,800 victims globally. The arrests were the result of a coordinated effort between law enforcement agencies from Ukraine, Norway, France, Germany, and the United States. The hackers, accused of extorting millions of euros from their victims, employed various tactics, including brute-force attacks, stolen credentials, and sophisticated malware. Europol’s investigation has also led to the development of decryption tools that allow victims to recover their files without paying a ransom.

Collaborative Efforts Lead to the Arrests

The Ukrainian National Police, with the assistance of over 20 investigators from Norway, France, Germany, and the United States, conducted the investigation in Kyiv. To support the operation, Europol established a virtual command center in the Netherlands to process the data seized during the searches. The cooperation between these agencies has been instrumental in bringing the hackers to justice.

During the raids, law enforcement officials successfully seized computer equipment, bank and phone SIM cards, vehicles, and numerous items of electronic media. Additionally, significant amounts of cryptocurrency, totaling nearly four million hryvnias (approximately $110,000), were confiscated, along with other evidence linking the suspects to illegal activities.

The Extent of the Criminal Network

The recent arrests are the culmination of a long-standing investigation that began several years ago. In 2021 alone, 12 individuals were apprehended in joint operations carried out in Ukraine and Switzerland. As a result of these earlier actions, Europol was able to identify the suspects targeted in the recently executed operation in Kyiv.

The five individuals arrested last week are accused of encrypting the servers of large corporations, affecting more than 250 networks, and extorting several hundred million euros from their victims. The cybercriminals employed various tactics, such as brute-force attacks, stolen credentials, and sophisticated malware like Trickbot, to breach the networks. They also played roles in laundering cryptocurrency payments made by victims to regain access to their stolen files.

Havoc Wreaked by the Hackers

Europol has accused the arrested individuals of causing significant damage to targeted organizations. Among the ransomware variants used by the group were LockerGoga, the same malware that was employed in the well-known cyberattack against Norwegian aluminum processor Norsk Hydro in March 2019. Other ransomware strains deployed by the hackers include MegaCortex, Hive, and Dharma.

It is worth noting that Europol’s investigation into this criminal organization has led to the development of decryption tools by the Swiss authorities, Bitdefender, and the European Union’s No More Ransom project. These tools enable victims to recover their compromised files without having to pay a ransom, providing a significant breakthrough in combating ransomware attacks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

RagnarLocker Ransomware Dark Web Site Seized In International Law Enforcement Sting
News

RagnarLocker Ransomware Dark Web Site Seized In International Law Enforcement Sting

by Gisele Purser | 20 October 2023
Why Do Criminals Use Bitcoin
FINTECH

Why Do Criminals Use Bitcoin

by Correna Irizarry | 12 November 2023
Group-IB Plans US Expansion After Exiting Russia
News

Group-IB Plans US Expansion After Exiting Russia

by Darda Rock | 2 November 2023
Motel One Confirms Ransomware Attack And Data Breach
News

Motel One Confirms Ransomware Attack And Data Breach

by Kassi Little | 4 October 2023
Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach
News

Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach

by Trude Vanburen | 7 September 2023
Government Sanctions Against Ransomware Groups: A Closer Look
News

Government Sanctions Against Ransomware Groups: A Closer Look

by Annnora Nair | 2 November 2023
MGM Resorts Confirms Hackers Stole Customers’ Personal Data During Cyberattack
News

MGM Resorts Confirms Hackers Stole Customers’ Personal Data During Cyberattack

by Vivi Burson | 7 October 2023
Russian Hacker Mikhail Matveev Trolls The U.S. Government With FBI Most Wanted Poster T-Shirt
News

Russian Hacker Mikhail Matveev Trolls The U.S. Government With FBI Most Wanted Poster T-Shirt

by Katie Rost | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

NXTP Closes Largest Fund With $98M To Support Early-Stage B2B Founders In Latin America
News

NXTP Closes Largest Fund With $98M To Support Early-Stage B2B Founders In Latin America

by Jennette Stokes | 28 November 2023
Vimcal Secures $4.5 Million Funding To Expand Team Offerings
News

Vimcal Secures $4.5 Million Funding To Expand Team Offerings

by Jennette Stokes | 28 November 2023
Solve Intelligence: Revolutionizing Patent Drafting With AI Technology
News

Solve Intelligence: Revolutionizing Patent Drafting With AI Technology

by Jennette Stokes | 28 November 2023
Tumblr+ Shuts Down Post+: The Ill-Fated Subscription Service For Creators
News

Tumblr+ Shuts Down Post+: The Ill-Fated Subscription Service For Creators

by Jennette Stokes | 28 November 2023
Candex Secures $45M Investment To Expand Procurement Management Business
News

Candex Secures $45M Investment To Expand Procurement Management Business

by Jennette Stokes | 28 November 2023
Pika Secures $55 Million In Funding For AI Video Editing Platform
News

Pika Secures $55 Million In Funding For AI Video Editing Platform

by Jennette Stokes | 28 November 2023
Europol Arrests Hackers Allegedly Behind String Of Ransomware Attacks
News

Europol Arrests Hackers Allegedly Behind String Of Ransomware Attacks

by Jennette Stokes | 28 November 2023
6 Amazing 120mm Case Fan 4 Pin For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Amazing 120mm Case Fan 4 Pin For 2023

by Jennette Stokes | 28 November 2023