Newsnews
News

The Rise Of Extortion As The New Ransomware Threat

Written by: Jsandye Barreto | Published: 19 December 2023
the-rise-of-extortion-as-the-new-ransomware-threat
News

Cybercriminals are evolving their tactics, and a new extortion tactic has emerged, escalating the threat landscape.

Key Takeaway

The emergence of new extortion tactics, including leveraging government regulations, and the shift towards double and triple extortion strategies, highlights the evolving and increasingly aggressive nature of cybercrime, necessitating a reevaluation of defense and response mechanisms.

ALPHV’s First-of-its-Kind Extortion Tactic

In a bold move, the ALPHV ransomware gang, also known as BlackCat, utilized a new extortion tactic by leveraging the U.S. government’s data breach disclosure rules against one of their victims, digital lending provider MeridianLink. ALPHV filed a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that MeridianLink failed to disclose a significant breach compromising customer data and operational information, for which the gang took credit.

Shifting Tactics: Double and Triple Extortion

Ransomware tactics have evolved to include “double extortion” and “triple extortion” approaches. In double extortion, hackers threaten to publish stolen files in addition to encrypting a victim’s data, while triple extortion involves extending threats and ransom demands to customers, suppliers, and associates of the original victim. These tactics were employed by the hackers behind the MOVEit mass-hacks, signifying a concerning trend towards encryption-less extortion attempts.

Distinguishing Ransomware and Extortion

It is crucial to differentiate between ransomware and extortion, as defending against these cyberattacks requires distinct strategies. The Ransomware Task Force defines ransomware as a form of cybercrime where criminals compromise computer systems and demand a ransom in return for restoring and/or not exposing data.

The Need for a Better Definition of Ransomware

There is a growing need for a clearer definition of ransomware, one that accounts for the various types of attacks. This would enable organizations to better prepare for and respond to any form of ransomware attack, whether it originates within their own network or a third party’s.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Cryptocurrency Gave Ransomware
AI

How Cryptocurrency Gave Ransomware

by Sam Silvas | 20 September 2023
Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach
News

Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach

by Trude Vanburen | 7 September 2023
Why Public Sector Organizations Are Vulnerable To Ransomware Attacks
News

Why Public Sector Organizations Are Vulnerable To Ransomware Attacks

by Mirna Fleck | 27 September 2023
Cybersecurity Insurance Is An Example Of Which Risk Management Strategy
TECHNOLOGY

Cybersecurity Insurance Is An Example Of Which Risk Management Strategy

by Ranice Prater | 12 September 2023
Why Do Criminals Use Bitcoin
FINTECH

Why Do Criminals Use Bitcoin

by Correna Irizarry | 12 November 2023
What Is Cybersecurity Insurance
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Cybersecurity Insurance

by Nona Coronel | 12 September 2023
What Happened Stole Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Stole Cryptocurrency

by Mariele Nielsen | 20 September 2023
Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft
News

Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft

by Lura Knight | 3 November 2023

Recent Stories

The Rise Of Extortion As The New Ransomware Threat
News

The Rise Of Extortion As The New Ransomware Threat

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 December 2023
Apple Watch Series 9 Sales Halted Over Patent Dispute
News

Apple Watch Series 9 Sales Halted Over Patent Dispute

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 December 2023
Mr. Cooper Data Breach: Sensitive Information Of 14 Million Customers Stolen By Hackers
News

Mr. Cooper Data Breach: Sensitive Information Of 14 Million Customers Stolen By Hackers

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 December 2023
The Importance Of Ethical And Responsible AI Governance
News

The Importance Of Ethical And Responsible AI Governance

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 December 2023
US Lawmakers Call For DOJ To Investigate Apple’s Blocking Of Beeper’s IMessage App
News

US Lawmakers Call For DOJ To Investigate Apple’s Blocking Of Beeper’s IMessage App

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 December 2023
Flipboard Embraces ActivityPub, Becomes Federated App
News

Flipboard Embraces ActivityPub, Becomes Federated App

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 December 2023
How Much Can A Smart Thermostat Save
Smart Home Gadgets

How Much Can A Smart Thermostat Save

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 December 2023
How To Factory Reset An Ecobee Smart Thermostat
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Factory Reset An Ecobee Smart Thermostat

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 December 2023