apple-watch-series-9-sales-halted-over-patent-dispute

Apple has confirmed the halt in sales of its Series 9 smartwatch following a patent dispute with med tech firm, Masimo. The move comes after an October ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC) regarding a patent dispute related to the blood sensor monitor on the latest flagship smartwatch.

Details of the Halt

The halt in sales will commence through the online Apple Store at 3 P.M. on December 21, and retail locations will cease sales on December 24, just before the holiday. December 24 will also mark the last day for pickup and delivery of online orders.

Apple’s Response

Apple has confirmed the move and stated that it is preemptively taking steps to comply with the ruling, should it stand. The company has mentioned that it strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers. Apple plans to appeal the ruling, citing it as erroneous on the ITC’s part.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute between Apple and Masimo dates back to June 2021, with Masimo’s complaint initially focused on technology introduced with the Series 6. The primary focus of the dispute is on pulse oximetry, which uses an optical sensor to detect blood flow. Masimo recently received FDA clearance for its own wrist-worn product, adding to the complexity of the ongoing patent dispute.