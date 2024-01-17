Newsnews
Apple Watch Series 9 And Ultra 2 Sales To Halt Again In The U.S. On January 18

Written by: Tamara Mccloskey | Published: 18 January 2024
Apple’s attempt to have the sales ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 paused throughout its appeal of an ITC decision has been rejected. As a result, the sales of these devices will be halted again in the U.S. starting at 5 PM tomorrow, January 18. This decision is due to the finding that the blood oxygen feature in these devices infringes on patents held by medical tech company Masimo.

Key Takeaway

The sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be halted again in the U.S. due to the rejection of Apple’s bid to have the sales ban paused. The devices infringe on patents held by medical tech company Masimo, and Apple’s appeal continues as it explores potential solutions to resume sales.

Court Denial and Potential Solutions

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Apple’s request, considering factors such as the likelihood of Apple succeeding in its appeal. It’s important to note that this denial doesn’t reflect on the overall merits of the appeal. However, Apple has another potential route to avoid the halt. U.S. Customs has indicated that it would consider a software update to disable the blood oxygen sensing features, effectively putting the devices beyond the scope of the ITC ban.

Continued Appeal and Future Implications

Despite the impending sales stoppage, Apple’s appeal will continue. There is still a possibility that Apple may eventually win the appeal, allowing for the resumption of sales with the blood oxygen features included. The ongoing developments in this case have led to a series of sales halts and resumptions for the current Apple Watch models in a relatively short span of time.

