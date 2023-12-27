Apple Watch Import Ban Paused: Appeals Court Halts Ban After Apple’s Emergency Request

A day after the implementation of an import ban on Apple Watch in the U.S., an appeals court has decided to put a pause on the ban. This action comes after Apple filed an emergency request with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Legal Pause

The pause will remain effective until the court takes further action. Despite this development, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 continue to be unavailable on the company’s website, almost a week after they were initially removed.

Trademark Dispute

The dispute revolves around a pair of trademarks that Southern California health tech company Masimo claims Apple infringed with the wearable’s pulse oximetry sensor. Masimo has also accused Apple of recruiting Masimo employees to develop the blood oxygen sensor, which was first introduced in 2020 with the Watch Series 6.

Apple’s Response

Apple has not yet responded to the latest update. However, the company has strongly denied infringing on Masimo’s intellectual property. Following the Biden administration’s refusal to veto the International Trade Commission’s October ruling, Apple expressed its disagreement and commitment to taking all necessary measures to make the affected Apple Watch models available to customers in the U.S. again.

Masimo’s Position

Meanwhile, Masimo has portrayed the legal battle as a struggle of David against Goliath. In October, founder/CEO Joe Kiani emphasized the significance of the USITC ruling, stating that it sends a powerful message that even the world’s largest company is not above the law. Masimo has hinted at the possibility of licensing the technology to Apple for a fee, while Apple is currently focused on exploring its legal options.