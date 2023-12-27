Newsnews
News

Apple Watch Import Ban Paused: Appeals Court Halts Ban After Apple’s Emergency Request

Written by: Helge Holub | Published: 28 December 2023
apple-watch-import-ban-paused-appeals-court-halts-ban-after-apples-emergency-request
News

A day after the implementation of an import ban on Apple Watch in the U.S., an appeals court has decided to put a pause on the ban. This action comes after Apple filed an emergency request with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Key Takeaway

An import ban on Apple Watch in the U.S. has been put on hold by an appeals court, following an emergency request filed by Apple. The dispute involves alleged trademark infringement and poaching of employees by Apple, as claimed by Southern California health tech company Masimo.

Legal Pause

The pause will remain effective until the court takes further action. Despite this development, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 continue to be unavailable on the company’s website, almost a week after they were initially removed.

Trademark Dispute

The dispute revolves around a pair of trademarks that Southern California health tech company Masimo claims Apple infringed with the wearable’s pulse oximetry sensor. Masimo has also accused Apple of recruiting Masimo employees to develop the blood oxygen sensor, which was first introduced in 2020 with the Watch Series 6.

Apple’s Response

Apple has not yet responded to the latest update. However, the company has strongly denied infringing on Masimo’s intellectual property. Following the Biden administration’s refusal to veto the International Trade Commission’s October ruling, Apple expressed its disagreement and commitment to taking all necessary measures to make the affected Apple Watch models available to customers in the U.S. again.

Masimo’s Position

Meanwhile, Masimo has portrayed the legal battle as a struggle of David against Goliath. In October, founder/CEO Joe Kiani emphasized the significance of the USITC ruling, stating that it sends a powerful message that even the world’s largest company is not above the law. Masimo has hinted at the possibility of licensing the technology to Apple for a fee, while Apple is currently focused on exploring its legal options.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The So-Called Smartphone Patent Wars Ended When
TECHNOLOGY

The So-Called Smartphone Patent Wars Ended When

by Vanda Petrie | 12 October 2023
Meta Loses Bid For Injunction Against Norway’s Ban On Surveillance Ads
News

Meta Loses Bid For Injunction Against Norway’s Ban On Surveillance Ads

by Marigold Fraga | 7 September 2023
Norway Urges EU Regulators To Extend Ban On Meta’s Consentless Tracking Ads
News

Norway Urges EU Regulators To Extend Ban On Meta’s Consentless Tracking Ads

by Dorine Buchanan | 29 September 2023
Epic Games Takes Apple Battle To The Supreme Court: What’s At Stake?
News

Epic Games Takes Apple Battle To The Supreme Court: What’s At Stake?

by Marylin Hard | 28 September 2023
What Is Indian Digital Currency
FINTECH

What Is Indian Digital Currency

by Hermina Baxley | 16 November 2023
What Happened To Britney Spears Instagram
TECHNOLOGY

What Happened To Britney Spears Instagram

by Micaela Merz | 16 September 2023
Why Is Ripple Going Down
FINTECH

Why Is Ripple Going Down

by Vickie Blackman | 8 November 2023
When Did Lending LLC Stop Originating Loans?
FINTECH

When Did Lending LLC Stop Originating Loans?

by Gerrie Korn | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

10 Best Sandisk Ultra Ii 480GB Solid State Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Sandisk Ultra Ii 480GB Solid State Drive For 2023

by Helge Holub | 28 December 2023
13 Best Samsung Internal Solid State Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Samsung Internal Solid State Drive For 2023

by Helge Holub | 28 December 2023
9 Best Solid State Drive External 2TB For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Solid State Drive External 2TB For 2023

by Helge Holub | 28 December 2023
13 Amazing Transcend Solid State Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Transcend Solid State Drive For 2023

by Helge Holub | 28 December 2023
11 Best Solid State Drive Msata For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Solid State Drive Msata For 2023

by Helge Holub | 28 December 2023
10 Best Solid State Drive Nvme For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Solid State Drive Nvme For 2023

by Helge Holub | 28 December 2023
10 Best External Solid State Drive 500GB For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best External Solid State Drive 500GB For 2023

by Helge Holub | 28 December 2023
5 Best Ocz Solid State Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Best Ocz Solid State Drive For 2023

by Helge Holub | 28 December 2023