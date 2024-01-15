Newsnews
News

Apple To Disable Pulse Oximetry Feature In Apple Watch Series 9 And Ultra 2

Written by: Delinda Orozco | Published: 16 January 2024
apple-to-disable-pulse-oximetry-feature-in-apple-watch-series-9-and-ultra-2
News

Apple is gearing up to implement a more permanent solution in response to the recent ITC ruling that led to a temporary halt in the sales of its Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 models in the U.S. The proposed fix, which was revealed in a legal filing by Apple’s opposing party Masimo, involves completely disabling the pulse oximetry feature on future models of the devices through a software update. This move is anticipated to have minimal impact on the user experience for future buyers.

Key Takeaway

Apple is considering a software update to disable the pulse oximetry feature in future models of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in response to the recent sales ban. The feature, criticized for its limited practical use, has been a point of contention between Apple and Masimo.

Temporary Return to Sales

Despite the sales ban being temporarily lifted, the pulse oximeter feature continues to be included in the current offerings of Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9. This will remain the case until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit makes a decision on Apple’s request for a stay that covers the entire appeal period. The proposed software fix is being considered as a precautionary measure in case the appeal does not rule in Apple’s favor.

Inaccuracies of the Feature

Even for users who possess an Apple Watch model with the pulse oximeter feature, the functionality may not be widely known or utilized. The feature, introduced in 2020, purportedly provides readings of blood oxygen levels. However, Apple’s implementation of the sensor has been criticized for its lack of accuracy and limited practical utility in providing meaningful health insights.

Role of Pulse Oximetry

The use of pulse oximetry, including consumer blood oxygen monitors, has been significant in providing critical information about blood oxygen levels. This data can be pivotal in identifying potential health issues and the need for immediate medical attention, particularly when oxygen levels are dangerously low. The prominence of blood oxygen levels as a health indicator was amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic, signifying a deterioration in a patient’s condition.

Apple’s Position

Apple has consistently positioned the blood oxygen detection feature in the Apple Watch as a ‘wellness’ feature rather than a medical tool. It emphasizes the potential of tracking long-term measurements in combination with other health signals to raise awareness of any changes in well-being. Despite this, the pulse oximetry feature has been deemed as an unnecessary embellishment that does not warrant a nationwide sales ban or a licensing agreement with Masimo.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

8 Amazing Heart Monitor for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Heart Monitor for 2024

by Jsandye Damato | 14 September 2023
11 Amazing Oxygen Saturation Monitor for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Oxygen Saturation Monitor for 2024

by Kellsie Reinhold | 14 September 2023
What Is Rr On Hospital Monitor
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Rr On Hospital Monitor

by Kevyn Self | 23 August 2023
13 Best Apple Smartphone For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Apple Smartphone For 2024

by Winna Cohen | 6 November 2023
10 Amazing Oxygen Monitor for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Oxygen Monitor for 2024

by Berti Rentz | 14 September 2023
Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Is It Worth It? (Review)
TECH REVIEWS

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Is It Worth It? (Review)

by Ireney | 25 March 2022
Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Edition Review: Is It Worth Picking Up?
GAMING

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Edition Review: Is It Worth Picking Up?

by Albert De Venecia | 21 December 2021
Apple Event 2023: New Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, And IPhone 15 Unveiled
News

Apple Event 2023: New Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, And IPhone 15 Unveiled

by Siusan Speight | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

Apple To Disable Pulse Oximetry Feature In Apple Watch Series 9 And Ultra 2
News

Apple To Disable Pulse Oximetry Feature In Apple Watch Series 9 And Ultra 2

by Delinda Orozco | 16 January 2024
Elon Musk’s Tesla Robot Demonstrates Laundry Folding Ability
News

Elon Musk’s Tesla Robot Demonstrates Laundry Folding Ability

by Delinda Orozco | 16 January 2024
How To Do A Breaker In Mortal Kombat
GAMING

How To Do A Breaker In Mortal Kombat

by Delinda Orozco | 16 January 2024
Mortal Kombat Armageddon How To Unlock Tavern
GAMING

Mortal Kombat Armageddon How To Unlock Tavern

by Delinda Orozco | 16 January 2024
Connecting Your Rig Headset To Your Phone: A Quick Guide
Gadget Usage

Connecting Your Rig Headset To Your Phone: A Quick Guide

by Delinda Orozco | 16 January 2024
Gaming Audio Criteria: What To Look For In A Headset
Gadget Usage

Gaming Audio Criteria: What To Look For In A Headset

by Delinda Orozco | 16 January 2024
Wireless Gaming Audio Bliss: Finding The Best Headset
Gadget Usage

Wireless Gaming Audio Bliss: Finding The Best Headset

by Delinda Orozco | 16 January 2024
Summit1G’s Audio Gear: Unveiling His Preferred Headset
Gadget Usage

Summit1G’s Audio Gear: Unveiling His Preferred Headset

by Delinda Orozco | 16 January 2024