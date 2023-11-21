new-honeypots-deployed-in-israel-to-enhance-cybersecurity-during-conflict-with-hamas

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, thousands of new internet-connected honeypots have been deployed across the country to bolster cybersecurity efforts. Honeypots are decoy networks or systems designed to attract hackers and observe their techniques. By deploying these honeypots, cybersecurity experts aim to better understand the tactics employed by hackers during the conflict.

Key Takeaway Israel has increased the deployment of honeypots to bolster cybersecurity efforts during its ongoing conflict with Hamas. These honeypots are designed to attract hackers and gain valuable insights into their tactics and activities. By using honeypots, Israel aims to enhance its cybersecurity defenses during the conflict.

According to John Matherly, the founder of Shodan, there has been a significant increase in the number of honeypots in Israel. These honeypots simulate a variety of products and services, with the aim of capturing any malicious activity occurring across the country. The surge in honeypots began in September and has continued to grow ever since, indicating the high level of cybersecurity vigilance in Israel.

Piotr Kijewski, CEO of the Shadowserver Foundation, which deploys honeypots to monitor hacker activity, confirms that there are now a significantly larger number of deployed honeypots in Israel compared to the pre-conflict period. This increase has placed Israel in the top three countries globally in terms of the number of deployed honeypots, a ranking significantly higher than before the conflict.

The deployment of honeypots in the midst of a war aligns with tactical considerations, according to Silas Cutler, a resident hacker at cybersecurity firm Stairwell. Cutler highlights that during the initial stages of the war in Ukraine, there were widespread attempts to exploit any infrastructure within the conflict area. Deploying honeypots is viewed as an effective way to gain insight into the activities originating from adversaries’ online presence.