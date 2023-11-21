Newsnews
News

New Honeypots Deployed In Israel To Enhance Cybersecurity During Conflict With Hamas

Written by: Karole Bearden | Published: 21 November 2023
new-honeypots-deployed-in-israel-to-enhance-cybersecurity-during-conflict-with-hamas
News

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, thousands of new internet-connected honeypots have been deployed across the country to bolster cybersecurity efforts. Honeypots are decoy networks or systems designed to attract hackers and observe their techniques. By deploying these honeypots, cybersecurity experts aim to better understand the tactics employed by hackers during the conflict.

Key Takeaway

Israel has increased the deployment of honeypots to bolster cybersecurity efforts during its ongoing conflict with Hamas. These honeypots are designed to attract hackers and gain valuable insights into their tactics and activities. By using honeypots, Israel aims to enhance its cybersecurity defenses during the conflict.

According to John Matherly, the founder of Shodan, there has been a significant increase in the number of honeypots in Israel. These honeypots simulate a variety of products and services, with the aim of capturing any malicious activity occurring across the country. The surge in honeypots began in September and has continued to grow ever since, indicating the high level of cybersecurity vigilance in Israel.

Piotr Kijewski, CEO of the Shadowserver Foundation, which deploys honeypots to monitor hacker activity, confirms that there are now a significantly larger number of deployed honeypots in Israel compared to the pre-conflict period. This increase has placed Israel in the top three countries globally in terms of the number of deployed honeypots, a ranking significantly higher than before the conflict.

The deployment of honeypots in the midst of a war aligns with tactical considerations, according to Silas Cutler, a resident hacker at cybersecurity firm Stairwell. Cutler highlights that during the initial stages of the war in Ukraine, there were widespread attempts to exploit any infrastructure within the conflict area. Deploying honeypots is viewed as an effective way to gain insight into the activities originating from adversaries’ online presence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Meta Prioritizes Livestreaming Checks During Israel-Hamas War
News

Meta Prioritizes Livestreaming Checks During Israel-Hamas War

by Lola Saldana | 14 October 2023
Linda Yaccarino Responds To EU: 700 Community Notes, 5K+ Images Shared On Israel-Hamas War, “thousands” Of Pieces Of Content Removed
News

Linda Yaccarino Responds To EU: 700 Community Notes, 5K+ Images Shared On Israel-Hamas War, “thousands” Of Pieces Of Content Removed

by Larissa Marroquin | 12 October 2023
Web Summit Faces Backlash Over Founder’s Comments On Israel-Hamas Conflict
News

Web Summit Faces Backlash Over Founder’s Comments On Israel-Hamas Conflict

by Ania Willman | 17 October 2023
Hacktivist Groups Launch Cyberattacks In Response To Hamas-Israel War
News

Hacktivist Groups Launch Cyberattacks In Response To Hamas-Israel War

by Dierdre Cintron | 10 October 2023
Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
News

Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

by Leonelle Greaves | 11 October 2023
A Devastating Blow To Palestine’s Growing Tech Industry Amidst Ongoing Conflict
News

A Devastating Blow To Palestine’s Growing Tech Industry Amidst Ongoing Conflict

by Hadria Baugher | 14 October 2023
Posts With Misinformation On X Become ‘ineligible For Revenue Share’ Says Musk
News

Posts With Misinformation On X Become ‘ineligible For Revenue Share’ Says Musk

by Eleonora Spinelli | 30 October 2023
New Funding Opportunities For Defense Tech As Demand For Advanced Solutions Grows
News

New Funding Opportunities For Defense Tech As Demand For Advanced Solutions Grows

by Godiva Breland | 15 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Use A Phone As A 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use A Phone As A 3D Scanner

by Karole Bearden | 21 November 2023
How To Use Kinect As A 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Kinect As A 3D Scanner

by Karole Bearden | 21 November 2023
How Does A Fit 3D Scanner Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does A Fit 3D Scanner Work

by Karole Bearden | 21 November 2023
How To Write Code For Creating A 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Write Code For Creating A 3D Scanner

by Karole Bearden | 21 November 2023
How To Make A USB Solar Panel Charger
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make A USB Solar Panel Charger

by Karole Bearden | 21 November 2023
How To Properly Size A Solar Panel Charger For 12V DC 2 Amps
TECHNOLOGY

How To Properly Size A Solar Panel Charger For 12V DC 2 Amps

by Karole Bearden | 21 November 2023
How To Center A Model In A Russian 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Center A Model In A Russian 3D Scanner

by Karole Bearden | 21 November 2023
How To Build A Homemade 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Build A Homemade 3D Scanner

by Karole Bearden | 21 November 2023