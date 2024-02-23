Newsnews
News

Byju’s CEO Byju Raveendran Removed By Investors In Extraordinary General Meeting

Written by: Ashlie Dial | Published: 23 February 2024
byjus-ceo-byju-raveendran-removed-by-investors-in-extraordinary-general-meeting
News

A group of Byju’s investors, including Prosus Ventures and Peak XV Partners, have voted to remove the founder and chief executive Byju Raveendran in an extraordinary turn of events for the Indian edtech startup. The decision was made at an emergency general meeting, where participating shareholders also passed a resolution to reconstitute Byju’s board.

Key Takeaway

A group of Byju’s investors, including Prosus Ventures and Peak XV Partners, have voted to remove founder and CEO Byju Raveendran, citing governance and financial concerns. The decision was made at an emergency general meeting, and a separate lawsuit has been filed to halt the rights issue.

Investors Take Action

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders voted to change the leadership at Byju’s and reconstitute the board, citing governance, financial mismanagement, and compliance issues. Byju’s founder and other board members did not attend the meeting. The shareholder group, including significant investors, expressed confidence in their position and stated that they would present the outcome to the Karnataka High Court in accordance with due process.

Lawsuit Filed

Additionally, four investors representing about 25% ownership in Byju’s filed a suit at the National Company Law Tribunal to halt the rights issue. This move comes after more than a year of unrest among some of Byju’s largest investors, who have raised concerns about accountability at the $22 billion startup.

Byju’s Response

In response to the resolutions passed at the EGM, Byju’s questioned their legitimacy, stating that only a “small cohort of select shareholders” attended the meeting and deemed their decisions “invalid and ineffective.” The company, which has raised over $5 billion to date, has faced challenges in its attempts to go public and secure new funding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Byju’s Misses Revenue Projection In Delayed Financial Account
News

Byju’s Misses Revenue Projection In Delayed Financial Account

by Kynthia Souders | 4 November 2023
New Controversy Surrounding Byju’s: India’s Anti-Money Laundering Agency Uncovers $1 Billion Violation
News

New Controversy Surrounding Byju’s: India’s Anti-Money Laundering Agency Uncovers $1 Billion Violation

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring
News

Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring

by Heddie Corrigan | 27 September 2023
Who Is The Owner Of Kahoot
TECHNOLOGY

Who Is The Owner Of Kahoot

by Lanie Glidewell | 16 September 2023
Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout
News

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout

by Gerti Womble | 21 November 2023
Sam Altman’s Departure As OpenAI’s CEO Sends Shockwaves Through The Company
News

Sam Altman’s Departure As OpenAI’s CEO Sends Shockwaves Through The Company

by Cindy Sandifer | 21 November 2023
Clearco Raises $60 Million In Series D Funding To Support Growth
News

Clearco Raises $60 Million In Series D Funding To Support Growth

by Arlette Gullett | 5 October 2023
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Suggests Possible Return Of Sam Altman To OpenAI
News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Suggests Possible Return Of Sam Altman To OpenAI

by Amelina Helmer | 21 November 2023

Recent Stories

Byju’s CEO Byju Raveendran Removed By Investors In Extraordinary General Meeting
News

Byju’s CEO Byju Raveendran Removed By Investors In Extraordinary General Meeting

by Ashlie Dial | 23 February 2024
Ukraine’s Tech Startups Thrive Despite Russian Invasion
News

Ukraine’s Tech Startups Thrive Despite Russian Invasion

by Ashlie Dial | 23 February 2024
Revolutionizing America’s Digital Infrastructure For Global Competitiveness
News

Revolutionizing America’s Digital Infrastructure For Global Competitiveness

by Ashlie Dial | 23 February 2024
How To Make Your Own Minecraft Skin
GAMING

How To Make Your Own Minecraft Skin

by Ashlie Dial | 23 February 2024
How To Get World Edit In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Get World Edit In Minecraft

by Ashlie Dial | 23 February 2024
How To Get Minecraft Coins
GAMING

How To Get Minecraft Coins

by Ashlie Dial | 23 February 2024
How To Get A Cape In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Get A Cape In Minecraft

by Ashlie Dial | 23 February 2024
Hackers Exploit ConnectWise Flaws To Deploy LockBit Ransomware, Security Experts Warn
News

Hackers Exploit ConnectWise Flaws To Deploy LockBit Ransomware, Security Experts Warn

by Ashlie Dial | 23 February 2024