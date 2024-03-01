Newsnews
AI Takes Over: The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence In Startups

Written by: Devora Gorski | Published: 2 March 2024
Welcome to the weekly recap of the latest in the startup world. This week, we dive into the ever-expanding influence of AI in various sectors, from coding to news reading and beyond. Let’s take a closer look at the latest developments and trends.

Key Takeaway

AI continues to drive innovation and investment in the startup ecosystem, reshaping industries and paving the way for new possibilities.

The Rise of AI in Startups

AI’s influence continues to grow, with startups embracing its potential across diverse industries. From AI-powered marketplaces to innovative reading platforms, here are some of the latest developments:

  • FlowGPT: A marketplace for AI apps, attracting $10 million in funding, offers a wide range of AI-powered applications.
  • Inkitt: Using AI to identify and refine self-published stories, aiming to revolutionize the reading experience with a $37 million investment.
  • Particle.news: A news reading platform with a unique “multi-perspective” approach, backed by $4.4 million in seed funding.
  • StarCoder 2: A family of AI models designed to assist in coding, trained on a vast amount of programming languages.

Noteworthy Fundraises

Several startups have secured significant funding, reflecting the growing interest in AI and innovative technologies:

  • Fervo Energy: Raised $221 million to pioneer geothermal energy extraction using advanced drilling techniques.
  • Initia: Secured $7.5 million to simplify blockchain application development and interoperability.
  • Photoroom: A Paris-based AI photo-editing app, closed a funding round at a $500 million valuation, totaling $43 million.
  • Embat: Raised $16 million to digitize and automate finance operations.
  • Mistral AI: Unveiled a new large language model and secured a strategic partnership and investment from Microsoft.

Emerging Trends and Notable Events

Amid the AI revolution, new trends and events are reshaping the startup landscape:

  • Startup Shutdown Assistance: A rising trend sees startups supporting others in their shutdown processes, addressing the challenges of closure and asset disposal.
  • Google’s AI Misstep: Google faced criticism for an AI-generated depiction that sparked debate on diversity and historical accuracy.
  • Apple’s Autonomous Car Project: Apple announced the discontinuation of its self-driving car project, impacting hundreds of employees.
  • Leadership Shake-up at Byju’s: Byju Raveendran reaffirmed his position as the CEO amid rumors of his removal.

