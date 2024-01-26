Newsnews
Krutrim: India’s First AI Unicorn Founded By Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal

Written by: Jaynell Hancock | Published: 26 January 2024
Krutrim, an AI startup founded by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming India’s first AI unicorn. The startup has successfully raised a funding round that values it at $1 billion, making it the fastest Indian startup to achieve unicorn status in the AI sector.

Key Takeaway

Krutrim, founded by Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal, has become India’s first AI unicorn, marking a significant milestone in the country’s AI landscape. The startup’s rapid rise and ambitious plans underscore the growing potential of AI innovation in India.

Breaking New Ground

Krutrim, which means "artificial" in Sanskrit, has garnered attention for its rapid ascent in the Indian startup ecosystem. The startup, established just last year, has made history by becoming the first Indian AI startup to achieve unicorn status. This achievement underscores the growing potential and innovation within India's AI landscape.

Investment and Expansion

Matrix Partners India, a key investor in Aggarwal's previous ventures, Ola and Ola Electric, led the $50 million "first round" of funding for Krutrim. The startup has ambitious plans for the future, including the development of a voice-enabled conversational AI assistant that can comprehend and communicate in multiple Indian languages. Additionally, Krutrim aims to introduce a beta version of its chatbot to consumers, followed by the rollout of APIs for developers and enterprises.

India's AI Ambitions

Bhavish Aggarwal emphasized the importance of India's role in the AI landscape, stating, "India has to build its own AI, and at Krutrim, we are fully committed towards building the country’s first complete AI computing stack." This sentiment reflects a broader trend of global investors seeking to support AI breakthroughs, anticipating significant advancements in various industries.

As India continues to make strides in the generative AI race, the emergence of Krutrim as a unicorn highlights the country's increasing prominence in the global AI ecosystem. With a focus on developing AI solutions tailored to Indian languages and culture, Krutrim's success paves the way for further advancements in the field of artificial intelligence within the region.

