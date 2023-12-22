Newsnews
News

Ola Electric Aims To Raise $662 Million In India IPO

Written by: Maxie Gaskins | Published: 23 December 2023
ola-electric-aims-to-raise-662-million-in-india-ipo
News

Key Takeaway

Ola Electric aims to raise $661.8 million in its IPO and plans to utilize a portion of the proceeds to expand its manufacturing capacity and focus on EV expansion. The company, which leads the EV scooter market in India, is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO.

India’s Ola Electric is planning to raise $661.8 million through the sale of new shares in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The Bengaluru-based startup, which was valued at $5.4 billion in its recent funding round, is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO. The company also intends to sell approximately 95.2 million shares from existing investors and shareholders, including founder Bhavish Aggarwal, Alpha Wave Ventures, Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, and SoftBank.

Expanding Manufacturing Capacity and EV Expansion

Ola Electric plans to utilize around $150 million of the total proceeds to expand the manufacturing capacity of its electric vehicle cell factory. The company aims to increase the capacity to 6.4 gigawatt hours from the current 5 gigawatt hours. Additionally, it plans to focus on major EV expansion into cars, batteries, and cells, with a significant manufacturing hub in India. Bhavish Aggarwal's vision includes producing the company’s own two-wheelers, cars, and lithium cells.

Financials and Market Position

The company reported losses of $176 million in the fiscal year 2023. Ola Electric listed several risk factors in its report, including potential changes in government incentives for local electric vehicle manufacturers and the possibility of significant managerial changes. Despite these challenges, Ola Electric has made significant strides in the EV market. It currently leads the EV scooter market in India, commanding about 35% of the market share. Notably, its IPO marks the first by a two-wheeler maker in the country in over 15 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali
News

A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali

by Raychel Lawlor | 25 September 2023
New Funding Boost For Ola Electric: Temasek And SBI Invest $384 Million
News

New Funding Boost For Ola Electric: Temasek And SBI Invest $384 Million

by Carla Conlin | 26 October 2023
Instacart, Klaviyo, And The Art Of The Unicorn Haircut
News

Instacart, Klaviyo, And The Art Of The Unicorn Haircut

by Morna Dunning | 12 September 2023
Mamaearth Raises $92M In Anchor Round Ahead Of IPO With Support From ADIA, Norges, And Others
News

Mamaearth Raises $92M In Anchor Round Ahead Of IPO With Support From ADIA, Norges, And Others

by Taffy Leavitt | 31 October 2023
Perfios Raises $229 Million To Expand Real-time Credit Underwriting Solutions
News

Perfios Raises $229 Million To Expand Real-time Credit Underwriting Solutions

by Grata Lyle | 11 September 2023
Rapido Expands Into Cab Market To Compete With Uber And Ola
News

Rapido Expands Into Cab Market To Compete With Uber And Ola

by Taffy Maye | 27 October 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023
ARM’s IPO Targets $51B Valuation, Won’t Resurrect Private-Market Liquidity
News

ARM’s IPO Targets $51B Valuation, Won’t Resurrect Private-Market Liquidity

by Beverly Tompkins | 6 September 2023

Recent Stories

8 Best LG B9 OLED TV 55 For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best LG B9 OLED TV 55 For 2023

by Maxie Gaskins | 23 December 2023
9 Best 32 OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best 32 OLED TV For 2023

by Maxie Gaskins | 23 December 2023
11 Best 2016 OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best 2016 OLED TV For 2023

by Maxie Gaskins | 23 December 2023
8 Best OLED TV 77 For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best OLED TV 77 For 2023

by Maxie Gaskins | 23 December 2023
9 Best OLED TV 49 Inch For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best OLED TV 49 Inch For 2023

by Maxie Gaskins | 23 December 2023
12 Amazing LG C9 OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing LG C9 OLED TV For 2023

by Maxie Gaskins | 23 December 2023
13 Amazing OLED TV 70 Inch For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing OLED TV 70 Inch For 2023

by Maxie Gaskins | 23 December 2023
5 Amazing LG 55″ OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

5 Amazing LG 55″ OLED TV For 2023

by Maxie Gaskins | 23 December 2023