Newsnews
News

Byju’s Edtech Startup Cuts Valuation Ask By 99% In Rights Issue Amid Cash Crunch

Written by: Kathryn Passmore | Published: 29 January 2024
byjus-edtech-startup-cuts-valuation-ask-by-99-in-rights-issue-amid-cash-crunch
News

Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, has initiated a rights issue with a significantly reduced valuation ask in a bid to address its working capital needs. The Indian firm is seeking to raise $200 million through the rights issue, emphasizing the crucial nature of this capital infusion to prevent further value impairment.

Key Takeaway

Byju’s, the prominent edtech startup, has significantly reduced its valuation ask by 99% in a rights issue aimed at raising $200 million to address its working capital needs and prevent further value impairment.

Valuation Reset

The startup, once India’s most valuable, is resetting its valuation to “next to nothing” in the rights issue. All existing investors have been offered an opportunity to participate in this initiative. If successful in raising the targeted $200 million, Byju’s post-money valuation is expected to range between $220 million to $250 million, marking a staggering 99% drop from its $22 billion valuation in 2022.

Founder’s Appeal

Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju’s, has personally invested $1.1 billion into the startup over the last 18 months. In a letter to shareholders, Raveendran emphasized the founders’ unwavering commitment to the company’s mission and the sacrifices made. He sought continued support from investors to sustain the business.

Funding Challenges

The rights issue comes as Byju’s grapples with a severe funding crunch. Despite having raised over $5 billion in equity and debt from prominent backers, including Peak XV, Lightspeed, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, BlackRock, UBS, Prosus Ventures, and B Capital, the startup is in urgent need of capital infusion.

Struggles in Capital Raise

Byju’s has been pursuing new funding for nearly a year. The startup’s efforts to secure approximately $1 billion in funding last year were derailed after the departure of the auditor Deloitte and three key board members. Byju’s ended up raising less than $150 million in that round from Davidson Kempner and had to repay the investor the full committed amount after making a technical default in a separate $1.2 billion term loan B.

Market Impact

Byju’s had been preparing for an early 2022 public offering through a SPAC deal, with a potential valuation of up to $40 billion. However, the company had to shelve its IPO plans due to market downturns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which adversely impacted market conditions and the business outlook for Byju’s.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring
News

Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring

by Heddie Corrigan | 27 September 2023
Byju’s Misses Revenue Projection In Delayed Financial Account
News

Byju’s Misses Revenue Projection In Delayed Financial Account

by Kynthia Souders | 4 November 2023
Byju’s CFO Quits Amid Delayed Accounts: Challenges Emount For Edtech Giant
News

Byju’s CFO Quits Amid Delayed Accounts: Challenges Emount For Edtech Giant

by Lyndell Beggs | 24 October 2023
Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips
News

Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips

by Denna Cowley | 12 September 2023
New Controversy Surrounding Byju’s: India’s Anti-Money Laundering Agency Uncovers $1 Billion Violation
News

New Controversy Surrounding Byju’s: India’s Anti-Money Laundering Agency Uncovers $1 Billion Violation

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
Shaquille O’Neal Bet On Edsoma’s AI-Powered EdTech Platform With $2.5M Seed Round
News

Shaquille O’Neal Bet On Edsoma’s AI-Powered EdTech Platform With $2.5M Seed Round

by Vilhelmina Coen | 20 September 2023
New AI Stage Agenda Revealed For TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
News

New AI Stage Agenda Revealed For TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

by Edythe Holliday | 30 August 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Exciting Fintech Stage Agenda
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Exciting Fintech Stage Agenda

by Lu Stutz | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

Byju’s Edtech Startup Cuts Valuation Ask By 99% In Rights Issue Amid Cash Crunch
News

Byju’s Edtech Startup Cuts Valuation Ask By 99% In Rights Issue Amid Cash Crunch

by Kathryn Passmore | 29 January 2024
How Do I Play Halo Wars Definitive Edition
GAMING

How Do I Play Halo Wars Definitive Edition

by Kathryn Passmore | 29 January 2024
Where To Buy Halo Combat Evolved PC
GAMING

Where To Buy Halo Combat Evolved PC

by Kathryn Passmore | 29 January 2024
How To Turn On Flash On Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Turn On Flash On Safari

by Kathryn Passmore | 29 January 2024
How To Find Safari Saved Passwords On IPhone
Browsers & Extensions

How To Find Safari Saved Passwords On IPhone

by Kathryn Passmore | 29 January 2024
Why Won’t Safari Connect To The Internet
Browsers & Extensions

Why Won’t Safari Connect To The Internet

by Kathryn Passmore | 29 January 2024
How To Transfer Safari Passwords To Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Transfer Safari Passwords To Chrome

by Kathryn Passmore | 29 January 2024
Why Won’t Safari Load
Browsers & Extensions

Why Won’t Safari Load

by Kathryn Passmore | 29 January 2024