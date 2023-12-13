Newsnews
Procurement Software Startup Pivot Raises $21.6 Million In Series A Funding

Written by: Almeria Wolters | Published: 13 December 2023
French startup Pivot has secured an impressive $21.6 million in its Series A funding round, marking a significant milestone for the company. This substantial investment comes just a few months after the startup’s inception, demonstrating strong investor confidence in its potential for growth and success.

Key Takeaway

Pivot, a burgeoning procurement software startup, has raised $21.6 million in Series A funding, underscoring its potential to revolutionize spend management and drive significant growth in the coming years.

Revolutionizing Procurement with Innovative Solutions

Despite the challenging investment landscape for startups in Europe, Pivot has managed to attract substantial funding, showcasing its promising trajectory. The company initially raised $5.3 million in a pre-seed round in April, enabling it to develop its procurement tool. Subsequently, Pivot launched its software solution in September, garnering positive feedback from its initial clients.

Empowering Organizations with Modern Spend Management

Pivot’s procurement tool offers a modern and efficient approach to spend management, distinguishing itself from traditional solutions such as Oracle NetSuite’s procurement component or Coupa. The software emphasizes seamless integration with existing financial systems and ERPs, streamlining the configuration process for administrators and enhancing user accessibility.

Streamlined Workflows and Enhanced Financial Oversight

With a user-friendly no-code interface, Pivot enables organizations to establish internal workflows for purchase orders, incorporating validation rules and integration with communication platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. This approach empowers finance teams to make informed decisions, gain comprehensive financial insights, and effectively manage budgets within a synchronized ERP environment.

Strategic Vision and Ambitious Growth Plans

Pivot’s rapid progress and compelling value proposition have attracted significant attention from investors, leading to the successful Series A funding. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Romain Libeau, expressed the team’s readiness to leverage the new funding to fuel ambitious recruitment efforts and accelerate the realization of their product vision.

