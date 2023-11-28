Newsnews
News

Candex Secures $45M Investment To Expand Procurement Management Business

Written by: Brinna Keyes | Published: 28 November 2023
candex-secures-45m-investment-to-expand-procurement-management-business
News

Candex, a leading startup in the procurement management industry, has just announced that it has raised an impressive $45 million in a Series B investment round. The funding was led by Goldman Sachs, with participation from WiL (World Innovation Lab), Altos, NFX, Craft, JP Morgan, American Express, and Edenred. This new investment brings Candex’s total raised capital to $85 million and will be used to expand its presence in Asian markets and develop a new product for customers with high-volume, small payment needs.

Key Takeaway

Candex, a procurement management startup, secured $45 million in a recent Series B funding round led by Goldman Sachs. The investment will be used to expand the company’s presence in Asia and develop a product for customers with high-volume, small payment needs. Candex’s success can be attributed to its ability to automate and digitize procurement processes, providing businesses with faster and more efficient vendor management and payment solutions.

Continued Growth in the Face of the Pandemic

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Candex has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation and digitization in procurement processes among businesses. As companies strive to streamline their operations, Candex has been able to provide innovative solutions that simplify vendor management and payment processes. With a client base that includes major global corporations and a revenue model that demonstrates consistent growth over time, Candex remains resilient in the face of economic headwinds.

Candex has demonstrated substantial growth over the past four years, doubling in size annually. CEO Jeremy Lappin confidently predicts that the company will more than double its revenues again this year. Furthermore, Candex’s current financial stability is reflected in its runway, which extends easily over a decade. The substantial up-round investment from the Series A and the involvement of Goldman Sachs as a partner reinforces Candex’s position in the market and highlights its commitment to financial stability and compliance.

A Focus on Innovation and Global Expansion

Founded in 2011, Candex initially specialized in software to assist companies in their recruitment vendor purchasing processes. In 2017, the company expanded its scope to cover purchasing from any vendor and spend category, offering a comprehensive solution for unmanaged expenditures. Candex’s platform integrates seamlessly with third-party procurement and enterprise resource management software, enabling businesses to streamline their operations and accelerate payment processes.

One key feature of Candex’s platform is its ability to expedite payment to vendors, reducing the payment period from weeks to minutes. By automating administrative tasks and leveraging AI models to verify invoices and ensure tax compliance, Candex facilitates faster and more efficient transactions. This approach sets Candex apart from other solutions on the market, such as purchasing cards or business process outsourcing, which often come with additional compliance and accuracy challenges.

Impressive Customer Base and Future Growth Plans

Candex boasts an impressive roster of around 100 top brands as customers, including Sanofi, HSBC, Dell, L’Oreal, and Colgate. To accommodate its growing customer base and to meet the increasing demand for its services, Candex plans to expand its team by more than 50% in the coming year. As the modern enterprise continues to have a global supply base with complex regulatory requirements, Candex aims to provide enduring solutions that effectively address these challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Oro Labs Secures $34 Million Investment To Revolutionize Procurement Management Software
News

Oro Labs Secures $34 Million Investment To Revolutionize Procurement Management Software

by Maggee Troy | 2 November 2023
How To Convert P2P To Cloud Based
FINTECH

How To Convert P2P To Cloud Based

by Ninette Mcguinness | 16 November 2023
What Is P2P And O2C
FINTECH

What Is P2P And O2C

by Klarrisa Mckeever | 16 November 2023
How Does Walmart’s P2P Work
FINTECH

How Does Walmart’s P2P Work

by Wrennie Sussman | 16 November 2023
What Is SAP P2P
FINTECH

What Is SAP P2P

by Morgan Holbert | 16 November 2023
Levelpath Raises $30M In Series A Funding To Revolutionize Procurement Management
News

Levelpath Raises $30M In Series A Funding To Revolutionize Procurement Management

by Marybelle Bales | 18 September 2023
What Is The P2P Process
FINTECH

What Is The P2P Process

by Shanda Sales | 16 November 2023
What Industry Is Blockchain
AI

What Industry Is Blockchain

by La Verne Hudgins | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

NXTP Closes Largest Fund With $98M To Support Early-Stage B2B Founders In Latin America
News

NXTP Closes Largest Fund With $98M To Support Early-Stage B2B Founders In Latin America

by Brinna Keyes | 28 November 2023
Vimcal Secures $4.5 Million Funding To Expand Team Offerings
News

Vimcal Secures $4.5 Million Funding To Expand Team Offerings

by Brinna Keyes | 28 November 2023
Solve Intelligence: Revolutionizing Patent Drafting With AI Technology
News

Solve Intelligence: Revolutionizing Patent Drafting With AI Technology

by Brinna Keyes | 28 November 2023
Tumblr+ Shuts Down Post+: The Ill-Fated Subscription Service For Creators
News

Tumblr+ Shuts Down Post+: The Ill-Fated Subscription Service For Creators

by Brinna Keyes | 28 November 2023
Candex Secures $45M Investment To Expand Procurement Management Business
News

Candex Secures $45M Investment To Expand Procurement Management Business

by Brinna Keyes | 28 November 2023
Pika Secures $55 Million In Funding For AI Video Editing Platform
News

Pika Secures $55 Million In Funding For AI Video Editing Platform

by Brinna Keyes | 28 November 2023
Europol Arrests Hackers Allegedly Behind String Of Ransomware Attacks
News

Europol Arrests Hackers Allegedly Behind String Of Ransomware Attacks

by Brinna Keyes | 28 November 2023
6 Amazing 120mm Case Fan 4 Pin For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Amazing 120mm Case Fan 4 Pin For 2023

by Brinna Keyes | 28 November 2023