Newsnews
News

Mach Industries Closes $79M Series A, Valued At $335M

Written by: Joy Orona | Published: 5 October 2023
mach-industries-closes-79m-series-a-valued-at-335m
News

Defense technology company Mach Industries has successfully closed a Series A funding round, securing $79 million in investment. The round was led by Bedrock Capital and has propelled Mach’s post-money valuation to an impressive $335 million. This news confirms the company’s rapid growth and highlights its significant potential in the defense tech industry.

Key Takeaway

Mach Industries has closed a $79 million Series A funding round, led by Bedrock Capital, and has achieved a post-money valuation of $335 million. The startup aims to revolutionize defense procurement by offering affordable and agile solutions through its hydrogen-powered platforms and munitions. This investment underscores the growing interest and potential in the defense tech industry.

Expanding Investment and Partnership

In addition to Bedrock Capital, Mach Industries also secured investments from other top-tier investors. The startup’s Head of Growth, Koko Xu, confirmed the numbers, expressing excitement about the new funding and the partnerships it brings.

This new round of funding comes just four months after Mach Industries announced its initial $5.7 million seed round, which was led by Sequoia Capital. The company’s first investments came from Champion Hill Ventures and 1517 Fund, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Mach Industries’ Innovative Technologies

Mach Industries specializes in developing a range of hydrogen-powered platforms and munitions for military use. This includes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and hydrogen generation systems. While the details of their technology are closely guarded, it is clear that Mach intends to leverage field-sourced hydrogen to provide a significant advantage on the battlefield.

This approach represents a paradigm shift in defense procurement, challenging the traditional model of investing in costly, complex defense systems with long development cycles. Startups like Mach Industries aim to offer more affordable solutions at a higher volume, using iterative development programs that are reminiscent of Silicon Valley’s agile approach.

Bedrock Capital’s Defense Tech Investments

Bedrock Capital has shown a strong interest in defense tech, evidenced by its previous investments in the sector. It has backed other notable companies, such as Anduril, a multi-unicorn that has secured massive government contracts and raised substantial amounts of capital. Additional defense investments by Bedrock include Austin-based AI company Modern Intelligence and defense systems startup Epirus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

15 Amazing Genesis Augmented Reality for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Genesis Augmented Reality for 2023

by Clerissa Fetzer | 22 August 2023
10 Amazing Logitech M535 for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Logitech M535 for 2023

by Merrielle Bedolla | 11 September 2023
13 Amazing Logitech G203 for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Logitech G203 for 2023

by Barbaraanne Terwilliger | 30 August 2023
14 Best Logitech Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Logitech Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo for 2023

by Laurette Rutland | 25 August 2023
9 Best Wireless Mouse And Keyboard Combo for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Wireless Mouse And Keyboard Combo for 2023

by Arly Hazelton | 25 August 2023
13 Best Logitech Headphones for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Logitech Headphones for 2023

by Francesca Abbey | 30 August 2023
13 Amazing Logitech Gaming Headphones for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Logitech Gaming Headphones for 2023

by Miquela Bruns | 11 September 2023
15 Best Logitech G432 for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Logitech G432 for 2023

by Gretel Doucette | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

How To Rename Trackpad
TECHNOLOGY

How To Rename Trackpad

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
What Is The Most Expensive VR Headset In The World
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Most Expensive VR Headset In The World

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
Why Is My VR Headset Not Working
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is My VR Headset Not Working

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
How To Turn On PS4 VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn On PS4 VR Headset

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
Why Isn’t My VR Headset Charging
TECHNOLOGY

Why Isn’t My VR Headset Charging

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
How Long Should You Be On A VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

How Long Should You Be On A VR Headset

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
How Much Is A VR Headset On Black Friday
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Is A VR Headset On Black Friday

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
How To Play VR Hands In Roblox Without A Headset
TECHNOLOGY

How To Play VR Hands In Roblox Without A Headset

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023