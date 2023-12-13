Newsnews
Metafuels: Revolutionizing Aviation With Sustainable Jet Fuel

Written by: Carri Reams | Published: 13 December 2023
Metafuels, a pioneering company in the aviation industry, has recently secured an $8 million investment to further develop its sustainable jet fuel technology. The company’s innovative approach aims to address the environmental impact of traditional jet fuels and pave the way for a greener future in aviation.

Key Takeaway

Metafuels’ $8 million investment and sustainable jet fuel technology signify a significant step towards a more environmentally friendly aviation industry, addressing the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions in air travel.

Changing the Game with Aerobrew

Metafuels is introducing a new sustainable aviation fuel called aerobrew, which is set to revolutionize the way aircraft are fueled. This groundbreaking fuel, derived from renewable electricity, is designed to meet aviation standards while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of air travel.

Commitment to Safety and Performance

Leigh Hackett, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Metafuels, emphasizes the company’s commitment to operational safety and high-altitude performance of their sustainable jet fuel. The rigorous standards for jet fuel demand reliability in diverse environmental conditions, and Metafuels is dedicated to meeting these challenges.

Shaping the Future of Aviation

Metafuels has set an ambitious goal to produce a 100% synthetic jet fuel substitute by 2030, integrating seamlessly into global renewable energy systems. The company’s vision extends beyond traditional fossil fuel supply chains, positioning sustainable aviation fuel as a key player in the future of air travel.

Investment and Growth

The recent $8 million investment, led by Energy Impact Partners and Contrarian Ventures, marks a significant milestone for Metafuels. The company’s strategic approach aligns with the rising demand for sustainable energy solutions and the increasing focus on environmental sustainability in the aviation industry.

Leading the Way to a Greener Sky

Metafuels’ innovative eSAF technology represents a pivotal shift away from traditional kerosene-based fuels. The process of converting green methanol to eSAF, derived from sustainable sources such as hydrogen and carbon dioxide, demonstrates the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and technological advancement.

