Newsnews
News

Microsoft’s Climate Fund Invests In Sustainable Jet Fuel Company Dimensional Energy

Written by: Damita Higgins | Published: 13 December 2023
microsofts-climate-fund-invests-in-sustainable-jet-fuel-company-dimensional-energy
News

The increasing need to reduce carbon emissions drives many industries, including airlines and transportation, to seek sustainable alternatives to meet emission reduction targets and fulfill corporate social responsibility commitments. One of the solutions is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.

Key Takeaway

Microsoft’s climate innovation fund is supporting Dimensional Energy’s work as a direct equity investor, emphasizing the importance of sustainable aviation fuel for global decarbonization.

Dimensional Energy’s Funding and Investors

An Ithaca, New York-based company called Dimensional Energy produces sustainable aviation fuel from carbon dioxide emissions and water. The company has recently closed a $20 million Series A funding round to ramp up renewable jet fuel production. Envisioning Partners led the latest funding, which brings its total raised to $28 million, with strategic participation from investors including United Airlines’ sustainable flight fund, Microsoft’s climate innovation fund, RockCreek’s smart aviation futures fund, DSC Investment, Delek US, New York Ventures, and existing investors like Elemental Excelerator and Chloe Capital.

Plans for Future Development

The company plans to use the new capital to construct an advanced power-to-liquid fuels plant, utilizing emissions from Lafarge’s Richmond Cement Plant in British Columbia, Canada, in partnership with carbon capture tech company Svante. Dimensional also earmarked part of the raise to develop a 200-barrel-per-day commercial power-to-liquid facility in New York and introduce its first consumer (B2C) and B2B products, including fossil-free surf wax and a cruelty-free fat alternative customized for vegan food companies.

Partnerships and Offtake Agreements

Dimensional Energy sells its products to airlines, freight companies, and specialty chemical firms. Earlier this year, the company signed a sustainable aviation fuel offtake deal with Boom Supersonic, an aircraft maker, and United Airlines. It also generates revenue via contracted offtake agreements and is actively seeking additional long-term contracts with airlines and specialty chemical companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Report By Al Gore And Lila Preston Sheds Light On Climate Challenges
News

New Report By Al Gore And Lila Preston Sheds Light On Climate Challenges

by Olympia Daly | 14 September 2023
How To Save A Planet Podcast
TECHNOLOGY

How To Save A Planet Podcast

by Paulita Hart | 14 August 2023
What Are The Best Ethical Investments?
FINTECH

What Are The Best Ethical Investments?

by Kyla Kelly | 16 November 2023
Bedrock Energy: Decarbonizing Skyscrapers With Geothermal Technology
News

Bedrock Energy: Decarbonizing Skyscrapers With Geothermal Technology

by Nessy Mandujano | 13 October 2023
Ascend Elements Secures $542M Series D Funding For Battery Recycling Expansion
News

Ascend Elements Secures $542M Series D Funding For Battery Recycling Expansion

by Dareen Lung | 12 September 2023
What Are Sustainable Investments
FINTECH

What Are Sustainable Investments

by Angele Gooch | 11 November 2023
Green Hydrogen Unicorn Emerges As Electric Hydrogen Raises $380 Million In Series C Funding
News

Green Hydrogen Unicorn Emerges As Electric Hydrogen Raises $380 Million In Series C Funding

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023
What Is Emissions Trading
FINTECH

What Is Emissions Trading

by Juli Lorenz | 15 November 2023

Recent Stories

Microsoft’s Climate Fund Invests In Sustainable Jet Fuel Company Dimensional Energy
News

Microsoft’s Climate Fund Invests In Sustainable Jet Fuel Company Dimensional Energy

by Damita Higgins | 13 December 2023
Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM Company Hacked: 300,000 Customers’ Data Stolen
News

Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM Company Hacked: 300,000 Customers’ Data Stolen

by Damita Higgins | 13 December 2023
Google Maps Introduces New Controls For User Privacy
News

Google Maps Introduces New Controls For User Privacy

by Damita Higgins | 13 December 2023
How To Tell If A Case Fan Is Dying
TECHNOLOGY

How To Tell If A Case Fan Is Dying

by Damita Higgins | 13 December 2023
How To Reverse A Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How To Reverse A Case Fan

by Damita Higgins | 13 December 2023
How Do I Know Which Way A Case Fan Blows
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Know Which Way A Case Fan Blows

by Damita Higgins | 13 December 2023
How The Install A Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How The Install A Case Fan

by Damita Higgins | 13 December 2023
How Big Is A 120mm Case Fan Hole?
TECHNOLOGY

How Big Is A 120mm Case Fan Hole?

by Damita Higgins | 13 December 2023