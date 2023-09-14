new-report-by-al-gore-and-lila-preston-sheds-light-on-climate-challenges

Generation Investment Management, the sustainability-focused firm co-founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, has released its latest sustainability trends report. This report examines various aspects of sustainability, from transportation to plastics to buildings to land and food. It provides an overview of the progress made in addressing climate change while highlighting the challenges that still exist in advancing sustainable practices and policies.

Key Takeaway The sustainability transition has made significant strides, but there is still much work to be done in terms of enacting legislation, mobilizing capital, and adopting clean technologies at a faster pace.

Unanswered Questions in the Report

The report raises important questions that need to be addressed in order to achieve a sustainable future. One such question is about hydrogen and its role in the market. How much hydrogen will society be willing to produce, and how large will the market be? Additionally, with the increasing demand for electric vehicles, can we meet the demand considering the metals required for EV batteries? These questions highlight the need for further exploration and analysis in order to make informed decisions regarding sustainable practices.

Perspectives from Al Gore and Lila Preston

In an interview with Al Gore and Lila Preston, the co-founders of Generation Investment Management, they discussed their goals and the challenges they face in promoting sustainability. Gore emphasized the progress made in global climate policy, but also stressed the need for society to fully commit to implementing necessary changes. Preston discussed the firm’s focus on sectors such as agriculture and food, and the importance of marrying sustainability trends with profitable business models.

The Vexing Problem of our Age

When asked about the most pressing issue of our time, Gore highlighted the need for collective global decision-making. While progress has been made in renewable energy technologies, governments continue to heavily subsidize fossil fuels, hindering the transition to a sustainable future. Preston added that scaling innovative and disruptive companies in the climate sector remains a challenge, necessitating a focus on unit economics, experienced management teams, and sustainable business models.

Funding and the Role of Petro States

Regarding funding, Gore praised the venture capital community for their contributions to climate solutions. However, he expressed caution about accepting money from petro states, emphasizing that the fossil fuel industry has been a hindrance to progress in addressing the climate crisis. He stressed the importance of not aligning with the biggest polluters in order to maintain credibility and work towards sustainable solutions.

Persuading Politicians to Prioritize the Environment

Gore believes that the younger generation’s increasingly environmentally conscious views will have a significant impact on political discourse and action. Recent studies have shown that a majority of young Republicans are concerned about their party’s stance on climate change. This generational shift may lead to greater political will to address environmental issues and enact policies that prioritize sustainability.

The new report by Al Gore and Lila Preston offers valuable insights into the current state of sustainability and the challenges that lie ahead. It serves as a call to action for governments, businesses, and individuals to prioritize and accelerate efforts towards a more sustainable future.