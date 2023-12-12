Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM Company Hacked: 300,000 Customers’ Data Stolen

In a shocking turn of events, the now-bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company Coin Cloud has been reportedly hacked, with the personal data of 300,000 customers allegedly stolen. The company’s new owners are scrambling to uncover the details of the breach, which has left many questions unanswered.

The Mysterious Hack

In November, cybersecurity collective vx-underground revealed that hackers claimed to have breached Coin Cloud, a company that previously maintained thousands of Bitcoin ATMs across the U.S. and Brazil. The hackers reportedly made off with 70,000 customer pictures from the ATMs’ embedded cameras, along with a trove of personal data, including Social Security Numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, and more. Despite these claims, no public admission of the hack has been made, leaving the true extent of the breach shrouded in mystery.

New Owners, Same Mystery

Following Coin Cloud’s bankruptcy filing in February, Genesis Coin, another Bitcoin ATM provider, acquired a substantial number of ATMs from the defunct company. However, even with new ownership, the details of the hack remain elusive. Andrew Barnard, CEO of Bitcoin ATM, the re-branded company resulting from the acquisition of Coin Cloud’s assets, expressed bewilderment at the situation, stating that the breach is “a mystery.”

A History of Vulnerability

Barnard revealed that Coin Cloud had been hacked multiple times in the past, suggesting that the recent breach may have roots in previous security lapses. A former employee corroborated this, describing Coin Cloud as “an absolute disaster to work for,” citing a lack of a dedicated security team and the storage of unencrypted data as significant concerns.