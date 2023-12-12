Newsnews
Google’s Loss In Antitrust Lawsuit: Implications For App Economy

Written by: Farrand Lei | Published: 13 December 2023
Google’s loss in the antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games regarding the Play Store is expected to have significant implications for the mobile app economy. The jury found that Google willfully acquired or maintained monopoly power through anticompetitive conduct in the Android app distribution market and Android in-app billing services for digital goods and services transactions in worldwide markets, exclusive of China.

Key Takeaway

Google’s loss in the antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games will have far-reaching implications for the mobile app economy. The differences between the cases against Apple and Google highlight the complexities of antitrust issues in the tech industry.

Difference in Verdicts

The verdict comes after Epic lost a similar suit with Apple, which it is appealing. Google also intends to contest its verdict. The differences between Epic’s case against Apple and Google were clear. Apple offered a fully closed ecosystem, while Google’s ecosystem had a veneer of openness, belied by the company’s deals with OEMs. This distinction made the two suits far from identical.

Implications for the App Economy

The ruling against Google raises questions about the future of the app economy. It is essential to understand why Google lost when Apple won and how this ruling will impact the app economy moving forward.

