New Development: FTC Files Major Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon

Written by: Morissa Hurlburt | Published: 27 September 2023
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken a decisive step in its battle against Amazon, the e-commerce giant that has grown into a global powerhouse. The FTC, along with attorneys general from 17 states, has filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon of engaging in anti-competitive practices and monopolistic behavior, ultimately harming consumers and businesses alike.

Key Takeaway

The FTC, supported by a group of states, has filed a significant antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, alleging monopolistic behavior and unfair practices that harm both consumers and businesses. Amazon vehemently denies the allegations and asserts that the lawsuit misunderstands the law and facts at hand. The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for the e-commerce industry and the power dynamics within it.

Accusations of Monopoly Power

The complaint filed by the FTC alleges that Amazon has used a combination of unfair strategies to maintain its monopoly and boost its own profits. The lawsuit is backed by a coalition of states including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania, among others.

  • The lawsuit claims that Amazon is exploiting its market dominance to increase prices and decrease the quality of services offered to customers.
  • Additionally, the FTC believes that Amazon’s tactics are forcing hundreds of thousands of businesses to rely on the platform, limiting their options and negatively impacting their ability to compete.

Amazon’s Response

Unsurprisingly, Amazon has strongly refuted the allegations made by the FTC and the participating states, stating that the lawsuit is inaccurate both in terms of the facts and the applicable laws.

  • Amazon argues that the outcome of the lawsuit, if successful, would lead to reduced product options, higher prices, and slower deliveries for consumers, as well as limited choices for small businesses.
  • The company’s General Counsel, David Zapolsky, has expressed confidence in Amazon’s position and looks forward to presenting their case in court.

Antitrust Violations

The FTC’s lawsuit focuses on two key areas where Amazon allegedly violated antitrust laws: its online storefront and its seller-side marketplace.

  • On the shopper side, the complaint highlights Amazon’s practice of punishing sellers who offer lower prices outside of the platform, aiming to eliminate competition.
  • Furthermore, the FTC accuses Amazon of favoring sellers who enroll in its Prime program, directing customers towards these sellers and potentially pushing other sellers out of the market.

