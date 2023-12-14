Newsnews
News

Fortnite Maker Epic Games Prevails In Antitrust Battle Against Google

Written by: Robbie Bae | Published: 14 December 2023
fortnite-maker-epic-games-prevails-in-antitrust-battle-against-google
News

Fortnite maker Epic Games has emerged victorious in its legal tussle with tech giant Google. The San Francisco jury’s swift decision in favor of Epic Games marks a significant blow to Google’s business model, which involves hosting app stores and taking a share of developer revenues. However, the implications of this ruling for app developers in the near future remain uncertain until the judge finalizes the penalty for Google’s anticompetitive behavior.

Key Takeaway

The verdict in favor of Epic Games against Google has the potential to impact the app store business model and may lead to changes in the mobile app ecosystem.

Implications of the Ruling

The jury’s determination of Google’s liability is a significant development, but the final decision on the remedy lies with the judge. Until the court’s ruling on the penalty, Google is unlikely to make substantial changes to its Google Play Store. This means that developers will continue to operate under the existing rules, including paying commissions, with any increased costs potentially being passed on to consumers.

Future Outlook for App Developers

As the case enters its remedial phase, the specifics of how Google will need to adjust its operations to address anticompetitive behavior are yet to be determined. The court’s decision may impact the walled garden business model of companies like Google and Apple, potentially leading to a reconsideration of their business operations.

Broader Ramifications

The ruling in favor of Epic Games could have implications for other companies with similar business models. It may prompt a reevaluation of the app store business model and lead to potential changes in the mobile app ecosystem as a whole.

Legislative Impact

Additionally, the decision in the Epic Games vs. Google case may influence upcoming legislation in various markets, such as Europe’s Digital Market Act and the U.K.’s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill. These regulatory developments could further shape the landscape of the app economy.

Overall, the outcome of the antitrust battle between Epic Games and Google has the potential to bring about significant changes in the mobile app ecosystem and app store business model, with broader implications for the tech industry as a whole.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo
News

More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo

by Ida Hamrick | 14 November 2023
5 Key Insights From The Epic-Google Antitrust Case
News

5 Key Insights From The Epic-Google Antitrust Case

by Gavrielle Liddell | 12 November 2023
Fortnite Maker Epic Games’ Antitrust Battle With Google Begins Today
News

Fortnite Maker Epic Games’ Antitrust Battle With Google Begins Today

by Ruperta Mathias | 7 November 2023
Epic Games Takes Apple Battle To The Supreme Court: What’s At Stake?
News

Epic Games Takes Apple Battle To The Supreme Court: What’s At Stake?

by Marylin Hard | 28 September 2023
Apple Appeals To Supreme Court To Reconsider Ruling In Epic’s Favor
News

Apple Appeals To Supreme Court To Reconsider Ruling In Epic’s Favor

by Nicola Andre | 29 September 2023
Fortnite Takes Players On A Nostalgic Journey With A Return To Its Original Map
News

Fortnite Takes Players On A Nostalgic Journey With A Return To Its Original Map

by Vale Gainer | 31 October 2023
Google And Match Group Resolve Antitrust Case With Settlement Agreement
News

Google And Match Group Resolve Antitrust Case With Settlement Agreement

by Abagael Joy | 1 November 2023
How To Get Fortnite On Android
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Fortnite On Android

by Jobi Mcdonnell | 22 August 2023

Recent Stories

Fortnite Maker Epic Games Prevails In Antitrust Battle Against Google
News

Fortnite Maker Epic Games Prevails In Antitrust Battle Against Google

by Robbie Bae | 14 December 2023
10 Best SwaGBoard Electric Skateboard For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best SwaGBoard Electric Skateboard For 2023

by Robbie Bae | 14 December 2023
9 Amazing Wowgo Electric Skateboard For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Wowgo Electric Skateboard For 2023

by Robbie Bae | 14 December 2023
7 Best Electric Skateboard Dual Motor For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

7 Best Electric Skateboard Dual Motor For 2023

by Robbie Bae | 14 December 2023
10 Best Halo Electric Skateboard For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Halo Electric Skateboard For 2023

by Robbie Bae | 14 December 2023
7 Amazing Booster Board Electric Skateboard For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

7 Amazing Booster Board Electric Skateboard For 2023

by Robbie Bae | 14 December 2023
5 Best Diy Electric Skateboard Kit For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

5 Best Diy Electric Skateboard Kit For 2023

by Robbie Bae | 14 December 2023
6 Best Electric Skateboard Wheels For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

6 Best Electric Skateboard Wheels For 2023

by Robbie Bae | 14 December 2023