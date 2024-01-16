Newsnews
Supreme Court Declines To Hear Apple-Epic Antitrust Case, Allowing App Makers To Direct Customers To The Web

Written by: Chrissie Dearman | Published: 17 January 2024
The Supreme Court has made a decision not to hear the appeals of both Apple and Epic Games in the antitrust case concerning Apple’s App Store. This means that the lower court’s ruling, which allows app makers to guide their customers to the web from links within their apps, will stand. The denial of the appeal comes as a surprise, especially following a recent jury trial that found Google guilty in a similar antitrust dispute with Epic.

Key Takeaway

The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the Apple-Epic antitrust case upholds the lower court’s ruling, enabling app makers to guide their customers to the web from within their apps. This has implications for developers, consumers, and Apple’s App Store revenue.

Apple’s Anticompetitive Practices

Apple’s App Store has been at the center of the controversy, with allegations of anticompetitive practices. While the tech giant largely prevailed in the case, the court ruled that app makers should have the ability to direct their customers to external websites from within their apps. This ruling challenges Apple’s “anti-steering” rules, which restrict app developers from promoting their own websites and payment methods from inside iOS apps.

Impact on Developers and Consumers

For developers, this decision represents a significant win as it allows them to establish a direct relationship with their customers. It also opens the possibility for consumers to access in-app purchases or subscriptions at potentially lower prices, as developers can bypass the “Apple tax” or commissions.

Reactions and Future Outlook

Epic Games’ CEO, Tim Sweeney, expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision, emphasizing the ongoing fight to address Apple’s app store practices. The impact of this decision on Apple’s revenue was immediately evident, as the company’s stock experienced a decline following the news. The long-term implications of this ruling on Apple’s financials and the app development landscape remain to be seen.

As the situation continues to unfold, the battle between app developers and tech giants like Apple underscores the ongoing debate surrounding antitrust regulations and the power dynamics within the digital marketplace.

