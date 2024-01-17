Newsnews
Apple’s New Developer Guidelines Allow Web Subscription Promotion With A 27% Cut

Written by: Abbie Gregory | Published: 17 January 2024
Apple has updated its developer guidelines to allow U.S.-based developers to link out to the web to inform users about alternative subscription methods without using in-app purchases. This move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to hear appeals from both Apple and Epic Games on Tuesday.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s updated developer guidelines now allow U.S.-based developers to link out to the web to inform users about alternative subscription methods without using in-app purchases, with a 27% cut to Apple for digital purchases made through these links.

Developers’ Options and Fees

Developers using a link to direct users to other options for digital purchases will have to pay a 27% cut to Apple. However, for developers in Apple’s Small Business Program or those with auto-renewing subscriptions for a second year, the fee is reduced to 12% instead of 15%.

Discounts and App Store Rule Changes

Apple is offering a 3 percentage point discount for using alternative payment methods. This discount may not fully offset the fees developers would incur with another payment processor. Notably, Apple provides a 3-point discount for Dutch dating apps and a 4-point discount for apps in South Korea.

Legal Implications and App Store Guidelines

In 2021, a lower court ruled that Apple cannot block developers from including links in the app leading to alternative payment methods. With the latest Supreme Court decision, Apple will have to comply with this order. The company has outlined interface guidelines for developers to follow, including the text to indicate that users might not be able to use features like subscription management if they use a third-party payment option.

