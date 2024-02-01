supreme-court-declines-to-hear-apple-epic-antitrust-case

The ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple continues as Epic Games prepares to challenge Apple in court over its compliance with a court order related to the App Store rules. The dispute revolves around Apple’s decision to take a 27% commission on sales directed through external links, following a district court’s ruling that app developers should be able to guide users to alternative payment methods.

Apple’s Compliance and Epic’s Response

Apple filed a “Notice of Compliance” with the court, outlining its new App Store Review Guidelines, which allow app developers to promote subscriptions on the web with a 27% commission. However, Epic Games disputes Apple’s compliance and plans to file a motion to address the issues with Apple’s new terms.

Challenges and Implications

While Apple argues that the commission reflects its investment in the iOS platform and App Store, Epic Games contends that the new terms may not provide significant benefits to developers. Apple’s requirement for developers to seek permission to include links in their apps and the introduction of “scare screens” for external purchases further complicate the situation.