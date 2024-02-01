Newsnews
News

Polygon Labs CEO Announces Layoff Of 60 Employees, About 19% Of Staff

Written by: Lexy Dailey | Published: 2 February 2024
polygon-labs-ceo-announces-layoff-of-60-employees-about-19-of-staff
News

Polygon Labs, the team behind the layer-2 blockchain Polygon, has made the decision to lay off 60 employees, which accounts for approximately 19% of its staff. This announcement was made by CEO Marc Boiron in a post published on Thursday.

Key Takeaway

Polygon Labs has laid off 60 employees, approximately 19% of its staff, in an effort to create a more efficient and agile team amidst the growth of the Polygon chain.

Polygon’s Impact on Ethereum

The Polygon chain is a prominent layer-2 blockchain that focuses on scaling Ethereum. It has facilitated over 2.44 billion transactions, deployed more than 1.17 million smart contracts, and has recorded a sales volume of $12.8 billion, according to its website. Polygon Labs plays a crucial role in building out the blockchain’s ecosystem.

Reasons Behind the Layoffs

Boiron cited the team’s growth during the last crypto bull market as a factor that “diluted” the qualities they sought in their employees. He emphasized the need to create a more efficient and agile team with less bureaucracy, allowing for enhanced collaboration and the ability to execute demanding projects at their highest potential.

Impact on Employees

In response to the layoffs, Polygon Labs is providing a 15% increase in total compensation for its remaining employees and is eliminating traditional geo-pay models. Those who have been laid off will receive two months of severance and health benefits through the end of the month, where applicable.

Market Response

Following the news, Polygon’s token, MATIC, experienced a decline but has since rebounded to levels similar to those before the announcement, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Tech Layoffs Trend

This announcement comes in the wake of other tech companies, including Jack Dorsey’s fintech company Block, implementing layoffs. The tech industry has seen a significant number of layoffs in recent times, with data indicating a rise in the number of employees affected by such decisions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Product Hunt Cleans House With Layoffs Affecting 60% Of Staff
News

Product Hunt Cleans House With Layoffs Affecting 60% Of Staff

by Hailee Quintana | 20 October 2023
Bird Implements Layoffs After Spin Acquisition To Streamline Operations
News

Bird Implements Layoffs After Spin Acquisition To Streamline Operations

by Shayna Eldredge | 5 October 2023
Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry
News

Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry

by Anderea Vinson | 28 October 2023
Stack Overflow Announces Layoffs Amidst Shift In Customer Budgets
News

Stack Overflow Announces Layoffs Amidst Shift In Customer Budgets

by Malissia Mcghee | 17 October 2023
New Direction For Revel: EV Charging And Ride-Hail
News

New Direction For Revel: EV Charging And Ride-Hail

by Lyndsay Epstein | 4 November 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Exciting Fintech Stage Agenda
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Exciting Fintech Stage Agenda

by Lu Stutz | 30 August 2023
The Surprising Resurgence Of Tech Layoffs
News

The Surprising Resurgence Of Tech Layoffs

by Ninette Mcguinness | 24 October 2023
Synapse, Backed By A16z, Announces Layoffs Of 40% Of Staff
News

Synapse, Backed By A16z, Announces Layoffs Of 40% Of Staff

by Marla Gil | 7 October 2023

Recent Stories

Google Unveils MusicFX And TextFX: GenAI Tools For Music Creation
News

Google Unveils MusicFX And TextFX: GenAI Tools For Music Creation

by Lexy Dailey | 2 February 2024
Google Unveils ImageFX: A New AI-Powered Image Generator
News

Google Unveils ImageFX: A New AI-Powered Image Generator

by Lexy Dailey | 2 February 2024
Google’s Bard Chatbot Upgraded To Gemini Pro Model Globally
News

Google’s Bard Chatbot Upgraded To Gemini Pro Model Globally

by Lexy Dailey | 2 February 2024
Izote Biosciences Secures $2.6M To Develop Oxygen-Free Fermentation Process
News

Izote Biosciences Secures $2.6M To Develop Oxygen-Free Fermentation Process

by Lexy Dailey | 2 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Launching With Over 600 Optimized Apps And Games
News

Apple Vision Pro: Launching With Over 600 Optimized Apps And Games

by Lexy Dailey | 2 February 2024
YouTube Premium And Music Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers, Google Reports
News

YouTube Premium And Music Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers, Google Reports

by Lexy Dailey | 2 February 2024
When Does Season 11 Start In Diablo 3
GAMING

When Does Season 11 Start In Diablo 3

by Lexy Dailey | 2 February 2024
Why Is Diablo Immortal Not In Play Store
GAMING

Why Is Diablo Immortal Not In Play Store

by Lexy Dailey | 2 February 2024