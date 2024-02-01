Newsnews
News

Activist Investors Shake Up Etsy’s Board Of Directors

Written by: Vida Adcock | Published: 2 February 2024
activist-investors-shake-up-etsys-board-of-directors
News

Elliott Management, a well-known investment management firm, has made a significant move by acquiring a 13% stake in Etsy’s stock, making it the company’s largest investor after Vanguard and BlackRock. This comes as Elliott also secures a position on Etsy’s board of directors, with Marc Steinberg, an Elliot partner, set to join the 10-person board effective February 5.

Key Takeaway

Elliott Management’s acquisition of a substantial stake in Etsy and its representation on the board of directors signal a significant shake-up for the e-commerce company, prompting a surge in its stock value as investors anticipate potential changes and value creation.

Elliott’s Strategy and Impact

Elliott Management, with approximately $59 billion in assets, is known for its aggressive governance tactics. The firm typically acquires a substantial stake in undervalued companies and exerts pressure on management to meet its demands. In the past, Elliott has restructured firms such as Enron, TWA, and WorldCom, and has recently turned its attention to the tech sector.

Challenges Faced by Etsy

Etsy has been facing challenges on multiple fronts, including competition from low-cost Chinese retailers like Temu and Shein, as well as issues with product quality and fraudulent listings on its platform. The company has also struggled to maintain its momentum after a surge in sales during the pandemic. Despite efforts to diversify through acquisitions, such as Depop, Elo7, and Reverb, Etsy’s M&A strategy has yielded mixed results.

Market Response

Following the news of Elliott’s involvement, Etsy’s stock surged by 10% as investors responded positively to the prospect of significant value creation and cost-cutting measures. This development marks a pivotal moment for Etsy as it navigates through a challenging period and seeks to address the concerns raised by activist investors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout
News

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout

by Gerti Womble | 21 November 2023
Who Owns Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

Who Owns Netflix

by Andria Raymer | 6 August 2023
New York Regional Office Fines Lyft $10 Million Over Failure To Disclose Board Member’s Role In Pre-IPO Share Sale
News

New York Regional Office Fines Lyft $10 Million Over Failure To Disclose Board Member’s Role In Pre-IPO Share Sale

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
What Is A Banking Resolution?
FINTECH

What Is A Banking Resolution?

by Sharona Kerwin | 17 November 2023
Sam Altman’s Departure As OpenAI’s CEO Sends Shockwaves Through The Company
News

Sam Altman’s Departure As OpenAI’s CEO Sends Shockwaves Through The Company

by Cindy Sandifer | 21 November 2023
Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders
News

Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
Who Owns Linerock Investments Ltd
FINTECH

Who Owns Linerock Investments Ltd

by Thelma Philip | 11 November 2023
Who Is The Owner Of Kahoot
TECHNOLOGY

Who Is The Owner Of Kahoot

by Lanie Glidewell | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

Google Unveils MusicFX And TextFX: GenAI Tools For Music Creation
News

Google Unveils MusicFX And TextFX: GenAI Tools For Music Creation

by Vida Adcock | 2 February 2024
Google Unveils ImageFX: A New AI-Powered Image Generator
News

Google Unveils ImageFX: A New AI-Powered Image Generator

by Vida Adcock | 2 February 2024
Google’s Bard Chatbot Upgraded To Gemini Pro Model Globally
News

Google’s Bard Chatbot Upgraded To Gemini Pro Model Globally

by Vida Adcock | 2 February 2024
Izote Biosciences Secures $2.6M To Develop Oxygen-Free Fermentation Process
News

Izote Biosciences Secures $2.6M To Develop Oxygen-Free Fermentation Process

by Vida Adcock | 2 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Launching With Over 600 Optimized Apps And Games
News

Apple Vision Pro: Launching With Over 600 Optimized Apps And Games

by Vida Adcock | 2 February 2024
YouTube Premium And Music Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers, Google Reports
News

YouTube Premium And Music Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers, Google Reports

by Vida Adcock | 2 February 2024
When Does Season 11 Start In Diablo 3
GAMING

When Does Season 11 Start In Diablo 3

by Vida Adcock | 2 February 2024
Why Is Diablo Immortal Not In Play Store
GAMING

Why Is Diablo Immortal Not In Play Store

by Vida Adcock | 2 February 2024