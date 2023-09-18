Newsnews
News

New York Regional Office Fines Lyft $10 Million Over Failure To Disclose Board Member’s Role In Pre-IPO Share Sale

Written by: Tiena Born | Published: 19 September 2023
new-york-regional-office-fines-lyft-10-million-over-failure-to-disclose-board-members-role-in-pre-ipo-share-sale
News

Ride-hailing giant, Lyft, has agreed to pay a massive $10 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its failure to disclose a board director’s involvement in a pre-IPO share sale, according to an announcement made on Monday.

Key Takeaway

Lyft has agreed to pay a

0 million fine to the SEC for its failure to disclose a board director’s involvement in a pre-IPO share sale. The board director arranged for a shareholder to sell shares to a special purpose vehicle set up by an investment adviser affiliated with the same director. Lyft approved the sale but did not disclose this information to investors. The director received significant compensation for his role in structuring and negotiating the deal. It is crucial for companies to disclose such information to investors.

Background

Prior to Lyft’s highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) in March 2019, one of the company’s board directors arranged for a shareholder to sell $424 million worth of private shares to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by an investment adviser affiliated with the same director. However, Lyft did not disclose this director’s participation in the transaction to investors.

According to the SEC, the unnamed director then contacted an investor who was interested in purchasing the shares through the SPV. The SEC further revealed that Lyft had approved the sale and had even negotiated several terms in the contract. It was also disclosed that the director received substantial compensation, amounting to “millions of dollars,” from the investment adviser for his role in structuring and negotiating the deal.

SEC Fine and Non-Disclosure

The SEC’s order revealed that the director in question left Lyft’s board at the time of the share sale. While the company agreed to pay the $10 million fine, it did not admit or deny the SEC’s charge. Sheldon L. Pollock, the associate regional director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office, emphasized the importance of companies disclosing such information to investors, stating, “The federal securities laws required Lyft to disclose that a director profited from a transaction in which Lyft itself was a participant.”

Lyft did not immediately provide a comment on the matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

A New Approach For Customized Chatbots: Prompt Architecting
News

A New Approach For Customized Chatbots: Prompt Architecting

by Millie Wojciechowski | 19 September 2023
New York Regional Office Fines Lyft $10 Million Over Failure To Disclose Board Member’s Role In Pre-IPO Share Sale
News

New York Regional Office Fines Lyft $10 Million Over Failure To Disclose Board Member’s Role In Pre-IPO Share Sale

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
Blockchain Capital Launches New Funds To The Tune Of $580 Million
News

Blockchain Capital Launches New Funds To The Tune Of $580 Million

by Bessie An | 19 September 2023
Apple Unveils IPadOS 17: Interactive Widgets And Redesigned Lock Screen
News

Apple Unveils IPadOS 17: Interactive Widgets And Redesigned Lock Screen

by Diana Murillo | 19 September 2023
Apple Releases IOS 17, Introducing StandBy Mode And Enhanced Widgets
News

Apple Releases IOS 17, Introducing StandBy Mode And Enhanced Widgets

by Estrellita Macias | 19 September 2023
Carrot Weather For IOS 17 Introduces Personalized Voice Weather Updates
News

Carrot Weather For IOS 17 Introduces Personalized Voice Weather Updates

by Ermengarde Bogard | 19 September 2023
Can The Tech IPO Market Sustain Its Positive Momentum?
News

Can The Tech IPO Market Sustain Its Positive Momentum?

by Elisa Coughlin | 19 September 2023
Introducing Camo Studio For IPad: The Ultimate Tool For Content Creators
News

Introducing Camo Studio For IPad: The Ultimate Tool For Content Creators

by Mabelle Villalobos | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

13 Best 70 Mile TV Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 70 Mile TV Antenna for 2023

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
11 Best TV Antenna Mounts And Brackets for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best TV Antenna Mounts And Brackets for 2023

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
8 Amazing Outdoor Long Range TV Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Outdoor Long Range TV Antenna for 2023

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
11 Amazing TV Antenna Hdmi Output for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing TV Antenna Hdmi Output for 2023

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
11 Best Vilso TV Antenna Outdoor Amplified for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Vilso TV Antenna Outdoor Amplified for 2023

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
13 Amazing Multi Directional Indoor TV Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Multi Directional Indoor TV Antenna for 2023

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
12 Amazing Digital TV Antenna Booster for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Digital TV Antenna Booster for 2023

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023
10 Amazing White TV Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing White TV Antenna for 2023

by Tiena Born | 19 September 2023