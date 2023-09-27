Newsnews
New Fundraising For Industry Ventures To Expand Stakes In Venture Firms And Companies

Written by: Danyelle Moreland | Published: 28 September 2023
Industry Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm with stakes in over 600 venture firms, has recently raised an impressive $1.7 billion in new capital. The firm intends to use the funds to further expand its holdings in various venture firms and companies.

Key Takeaway

Industry Ventures has raised

.7 billion in new capital to expand its stakes in venture firms and companies. The firm’s unique approach, including its early entry into the secondary market, has proven successful over the years. With the recent focus on smaller tech buyouts, Industry Ventures aims to capitalize on distressed situations and support businesses with potential. The secondary market remains a vital part of the industry, with various institutional investors selling their interests in venture funds. Overall, Industry Ventures is poised for continued growth and success in the dynamic world of venture capital.

Background: Industry Ventures’ Unique Approach

Founded in San Francisco in 2000, Industry Ventures took a bold step by introducing a secondary fund as its first product. At the time, the concept of selling shares to another buyer was considered unconventional and was primarily associated with distressed asset disposal. However, the firm’s foresight paid off when the market crashed the following year, allowing Industry Ventures to acquire assets at significantly reduced prices.

Over the years, the firm has continued to innovate and launch various products, including secondary funds, direct investment funds, and funds for investing in other funds. Today, Industry Ventures boasts stakes in an impressive 600 firms, including well-known names such as Cowboy Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Bling Capital, and Boldstart.

Exploring New Opportunities

Industry Ventures has recently tapped into the smaller tech buyout market. The company closed a second fund worth $260 million, specifically dedicated to investing in smaller software companies. This new fund will enable Industry Ventures to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this sector.

Distributions and Secondary Sales

When discussing the firm’s recent distributions, it was revealed that although there has been a decline in comparison to previous years, distributions are still occurring. The closure of the IPO market has impacted the frequency and size of distributions, but they are still happening. These distributions have included secondary sales and IPOs from two years ago, where venture capitalists with large holdings were unable to sell their entire stake due to restrictions.

Board Members and Share Lockups

The issue of board members holding shares in publicly traded companies was also raised. It was noted that board members face additional restrictions on their holdings, such as lock-up periods and insider trading regulations. While it has been suggested that venture capitalists should sell off their shares after the initial lock-up period, Industry Ventures acknowledges that the decision varies on a case-by-case basis. Some companies benefit from board members holding securities and gradually distributing them, while in other cases, it may prove harmful if stock values decline.

The Role of the Secondary Market

The secondary market, where institutional investors sell their interests in venture funds, continues to play a crucial role. Industry Ventures has witnessed a diverse range of sellers, including endowments, foundations, pension funds, family offices, insurance companies, and fund of funds winding down operations. This sustainable market has compounded over the years and remains vital for portfolio management, allowing investors to sell a portion of their stake and reinvest the proceeds elsewhere.

New Opportunities in Smaller Tech Buyouts

In addition to its focus on venture funds, Industry Ventures has identified a new sweet spot in the market: smaller tech buyouts. The firm recently closed its second buyout fund, which aims to capitalize on distressed situations in later-stage businesses. By acquiring these companies, Industry Ventures intends to support and revive businesses with potential that may have faced challenges due to poor financing or unforeseen circumstances. The firm is targeting software companies with revenues ranging from $15 million to $50 million and enterprise values ranging from $30 million to $250 million.

