Newsnews
News

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down Amid Investor Pressure

Written by: Shawna Schreck | Published: 9 January 2024
twilio-ceo-jeff-lawson-steps-down-amid-investor-pressure
News

Twilio’s CEO and co-founder, Jeff Lawson, has announced his resignation from the company, along with his seat on the board. This move follows persistent pressure from activist investors and a period of slowing revenue growth for the company. Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio’s president and a former GE executive, will be taking over as the new CEO.

Key Takeaway

Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO of Twilio, steps down amidst investor pressure and slowing revenue growth, with Khozema Shipchandler set to take over as the new CEO.

Investor Response and Company Performance

Following the announcement, Twilio’s shares surged by nearly 7%, indicating a positive response from investors. The company also stated that it would surpass its previous forecasts for fourth-quarter revenue, adjusted income, and full-year adjusted income. This news further contributed to the favorable market reaction.

Twilio’s recent performance has been a cause for concern among investors. In the third quarter, the company reported a 5% increase in revenue to $1.03 billion compared to the previous year. Despite Lawson’s positive remarks on the results, investors remained focused on the company’s sluggish revenue growth, leading to dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

Implications of Lawson’s Departure

Lawson’s resignation underlines the impact of activist pressure on companies, indicating that board reshuffles and operational adjustments may not always address underlying issues. Furthermore, it serves as a reminder that the tenure of CEOs at tech companies is not immune to the influence of activist investors, even in cases where the CEO has weathered previous challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring
News

Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring

by Heddie Corrigan | 27 September 2023
Austin Russell’s Bid To Buy Forbes Ends In Failure
News

Austin Russell’s Bid To Buy Forbes Ends In Failure

by Saraann Holt | 22 November 2023
Asia: The Promising Haven Amid The Crypto Winter
News

Asia: The Promising Haven Amid The Crypto Winter

by Daryn Arndt | 16 October 2023
Amazon Shareholders Sue Over Alleged Lack Of Due Diligence In Project Kuiper Launch Contracts
News

Amazon Shareholders Sue Over Alleged Lack Of Due Diligence In Project Kuiper Launch Contracts

by Shirleen Bushnell | 1 September 2023
15 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2022
FINTECH

15 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2022

by Kenneth | 6 November 2019
HubSpot Enhances Its AI Platform By Acquiring B2B Data Provider Clearbit
News

HubSpot Enhances Its AI Platform By Acquiring B2B Data Provider Clearbit

by Gabey Jolley | 2 November 2023
New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API
News

New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API

by Bianca Redden | 19 October 2023
Israel’s Startup Ecosystem: Coping With Challenges Amidst Conflict
News

Israel’s Startup Ecosystem: Coping With Challenges Amidst Conflict

by Andriette Won | 14 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Switch Left And Right Click In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Switch Left And Right Click In Lost Ark

by Shawna Schreck | 9 January 2024
How To Remove Preset Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Remove Preset Lost Ark

by Shawna Schreck | 9 January 2024
LoanDepot Cyberattack: Suspected Ransomware Attack Disrupts Operations
News

LoanDepot Cyberattack: Suspected Ransomware Attack Disrupts Operations

by Shawna Schreck | 9 January 2024
Neoplants Unveils Neo P1: The Next Generation Air-Purifying Plant
News

Neoplants Unveils Neo P1: The Next Generation Air-Purifying Plant

by Shawna Schreck | 9 January 2024
Timekettle Launches X1 Interpreter Hub For Multi-Language Simultaneous Interpretation
News

Timekettle Launches X1 Interpreter Hub For Multi-Language Simultaneous Interpretation

by Shawna Schreck | 9 January 2024
Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down Amid Investor Pressure
News

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down Amid Investor Pressure

by Shawna Schreck | 9 January 2024
CES 2024: Top Announcements From NVIDIA, Samsung, And More
News

CES 2024: Top Announcements From NVIDIA, Samsung, And More

by Shawna Schreck | 9 January 2024
OpenAI Responds To NY Times Lawsuit Allegations
News

OpenAI Responds To NY Times Lawsuit Allegations

by Shawna Schreck | 9 January 2024