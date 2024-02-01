Okta Announces Layoffs Of 400 Employees, Citing Long-Term Growth Strategy

U.S.-based access and identity management company Okta has made the decision to lay off approximately 400 employees, which accounts for about 7% of its global workforce. This move comes almost exactly a year after the company’s previous staff cuts, signaling a strategic shift in its operations.

Background of the Layoffs

About a year ago, Okta had announced plans to reduce its workforce by 5%, affecting around 300 employees. In an email to the employees, Okta’s CEO Todd McKinnon emphasized that the recent decision to downsize is essential for the company’s sustainable growth. Despite posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with a 21% increase in revenue, the company still faces challenges related to managing costs.

CEO’s Perspective

In the email to the employees, McKinnon highlighted the need to optimize overall spending to facilitate continued investment in areas, products, and market strategies with the highest potential. He described the layoffs as a proactive measure aimed at positioning the company for long-term success and building an iconic organization.

Impact on Employees

While the company did not specify the roles and geographies affected by the layoffs, it was indicated that the impact is global. U.S.-based employees were informed of the decision via email, with details about the support they would receive, including severance pay and extended healthcare coverage. For employees outside the U.S., the notification process may vary based on local laws and practices.