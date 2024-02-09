Newsnews
Grammarly Announces Layoffs As Part Of Business Restructuring

Written by: Athene Gaeta | Published: 10 February 2024
Grammarly, the popular writing assistant platform, has made a significant announcement this week. The company is set to lay off 230 employees globally as part of a “business restructuring.” This move comes as Grammarly aims to shift its focus towards the advancement of the AI-enabled workplace of the future.

Key Takeaway

Grammarly is undergoing a significant business restructuring, leading to the layoff of 230 employees worldwide. The move is part of the company’s strategic shift towards the AI-enabled workplace of the future.

CEO’s Perspective

In a memo to employees, Grammarly CEO Rahul Roy-Chowdhury explained the decision, stating that the company evaluated its organizational design and current team skillsets in alignment with its strategic direction. The restructuring aims to enhance the quality and speed of collaboration, necessitating role changes and team relocations.

Employee Impact and Support

Affected employees will receive a minimum of three months’ base pay and applicable health insurance benefits. Roy-Chowdhury emphasized that the layoffs are not driven by cost-cutting measures, highlighting Grammarly’s strong financial position.

Future Outlook

Despite the layoffs, Grammarly remains optimistic about the future, citing the vast opportunities presented by the increasing adoption of AI in both individual and business settings. The company aims to leverage its foundation to deliver enhanced value to its customers and play a leading role in shaping the positive transformation of the workplace through AI.

Industry Trends

Grammarly’s restructuring aligns with broader industry trends, as several tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Snapchat, eBay, PayPal, and others, have also recently conducted significant layoffs. This reflects the evolving landscape and the challenges posed by global events and technological advancements.

Financial Background

Notably, Grammarly had raised $200 million in funding at a $13 billion valuation in November 2021, with a focus on furthering its AI technology investments. This funding underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and growth despite the recent workforce changes.

