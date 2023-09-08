sensor-tower-announces-layoffs-and-executives-departure

Sensor Tower, the renowned market intelligence firm specializing in app analytics, has recently undergone a series of layoffs that saw the departure of several notable executives. The company made the decision to reduce its workforce, resulting in the termination of approximately 40 employees out of a total of over 270, according to LinkedIn data. These layoffs also impacted key C-suite positions, including the Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Product Officer. Additionally, the finance and marketing teams were significantly affected.

A Strategic Reorganization

To address these changes, Sensor Tower held an all-hands meeting to explain the reasons behind the layoffs. It is believed that these layoffs are part of a larger corporate restructuring taking place within the company. While Sensor Tower confirmed the layoffs, specific details were not disclosed. However, the firm stated that a comprehensive announcement will be made in the following week to shed more light on the situation.

According to Melissa Sheer, a publicist for Sensor Tower, “Earlier this week, Sensor Tower’s management team took necessary steps to reorganize and right-size our business under a talented and experienced senior leadership team. We are excited about these changes as we position the company for a balance of continued growth and best-in-class profitability. We will provide more details in the coming days.”

Evolution and Growth

Sensor Tower, recognized for providing third-party data and insights to app developers, brands, marketers, and publishers, has experienced significant growth in recent years. In 2020, the company secured a $45 million investment from Riverwood Capital, allowing for expansion and increased market presence. At that time, Sensor Tower boasted 350 enterprise-level customers, including notable names like Morgan Stanley, Zynga, and Tencent.

In 2021, Sensor Tower further expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of market intelligence company Pathmatics. This strategic move enhanced Sensor Tower’s offerings by incorporating a wider range of digital and mobile advertising insights. The acquisition was accompanied by an undisclosed growth investment from Riverwood Capital into Pathmatics.

Despite the layoffs and changes, Sensor Tower aims to maintain its position as a trusted analytics provider for leading brands, firms, and marketers. Its client roster includes renowned names like Dyson, L’Oreal, Target, Johnson & Johnson, Warner Bros., Apple, Nike, and many more. Furthermore, Sensor Tower’s data is regularly referenced by major publications such as The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and The New York Times.