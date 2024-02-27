Newsnews
News

Humane’s Ai Pin To Launch In South Korea With SK Telecom Partnership

Written by: Charita Grinnell | Published: 28 February 2024
humanes-ai-pin-to-launch-in-south-korea-with-sk-telecom-partnership
News

Hyped AI startup Humane has revealed its plans to expand into the international market by partnering with South Korean carrier SK Telecom. This announcement follows the company’s decision to postpone the release of its Ai Pin device in the U.S. from March to mid-April.

Key Takeaway

Humane, the AI startup behind the innovative Ai Pin device, is set to enter the international market through a strategic partnership with SK Telecom in South Korea. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Humane as it navigates through previous delays and setbacks, signaling a positive trajectory for the company’s future endeavors.

Background

Founded in 2017 by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Humane has garnered over $200 million in funding from notable backers such as Microsoft, Qualcomm Ventures, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. The company unveiled its innovative “Ai Pin” device last June, which boasts a unique wearable form factor equipped with sensors, generative AI capabilities, and a mini projector for displaying information on any surface.

Product Details

The Ai Pin is priced at $699 upfront, with a $24 monthly subscription that includes a phone number and unlimited data for AI-powered queries. Humane has positioned itself as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), with T-Mobile as its launch partner in the U.S. market.

Delays and Developments

Despite showcasing the Ai Pin, the product has yet to reach consumers, and the company faced setbacks, including a round of layoffs and the departure of CTO Patrick Gates. However, the recent partnership with SK Telecom signals a positive turn for Humane as it prepares to scale up production. The collaboration also involves SK Telecom licensing Humane’s CosmOS, the proprietary AI-enabled operating system powering the Ai Pin.

Strategic Partnership

SK Telecom has been strengthening its AI offerings, launching A.Dot, a ChatGPT competitor, and expressing its ambition to become a “global AI company.” The partnership with Humane signifies a strategic investment opportunity, with plans to explore new subscription offerings and revenue opportunities for the Korean market.

Future Outlook

While the exact timeline for the Ai Pin’s release in South Korea remains unclear, the partnership with SK Telecom presents promising prospects for Humane’s expansion into the international market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

ImpriMed To Expand AI Technology Into Human Oncology From Veterinary Medicine
News

ImpriMed To Expand AI Technology Into Human Oncology From Veterinary Medicine

by Nalani Straight | 20 December 2023
Obtaining A SIM Card In Korea: A Comprehensive Guide
Mobile Devices

Obtaining A SIM Card In Korea: A Comprehensive Guide

by Shannon Magdaleno | 23 January 2024
When Does 5G Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Does 5G Come Out

by Neilla Pete | 10 September 2023
Rebellions Secures $124M To Develop New AI Rebel Chip In Partnership With Samsung
News

Rebellions Secures $124M To Develop New AI Rebel Chip In Partnership With Samsung

by Minny Head | 30 January 2024
When Will 5G Be In My Area
TECHNOLOGY

When Will 5G Be In My Area

by Malanie Walls | 10 September 2023
When Did 4G Start
TECHNOLOGY

When Did 4G Start

by Malanie Hopson | 29 August 2023
Sony Xperia: Supported Cellular Networks And Carriers
Mobile Devices

Sony Xperia: Supported Cellular Networks And Carriers

by Dominica Malinowski | 12 February 2024
When Is The League Of Legends World Championship 2016
GAMING

When Is The League Of Legends World Championship 2016

by Linnet Chan | 10 February 2024

Recent Stories

Humane’s Ai Pin To Launch In South Korea With SK Telecom Partnership
News

Humane’s Ai Pin To Launch In South Korea With SK Telecom Partnership

by Charita Grinnell | 28 February 2024
Superhuman Unveils AI-Powered Instant Replies Feature
News

Superhuman Unveils AI-Powered Instant Replies Feature

by Charita Grinnell | 28 February 2024
Displace Unveils New Models And AI Features For Wireless TV
News

Displace Unveils New Models And AI Features For Wireless TV

by Charita Grinnell | 28 February 2024
Glean: Revolutionizing Enterprise Search With GenAI
News

Glean: Revolutionizing Enterprise Search With GenAI

by Charita Grinnell | 28 February 2024
How To Make Colored Glass Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Colored Glass Minecraft

by Charita Grinnell | 28 February 2024
How To Make A Smooth Stone Slab In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Smooth Stone Slab In Minecraft

by Charita Grinnell | 28 February 2024
Navigating SD Card Access On Xiaomi Devices – Easy Steps
Mobile Devices

Navigating SD Card Access On Xiaomi Devices – Easy Steps

by Charita Grinnell | 28 February 2024
Exploring The Functions Of Xiaomi Mi Box
Mobile Devices

Exploring The Functions Of Xiaomi Mi Box

by Charita Grinnell | 28 February 2024