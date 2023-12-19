Newsnews
News

ImpriMed To Expand AI Technology Into Human Oncology From Veterinary Medicine

Written by: Clementine Aguila | Published: 20 December 2023
imprimed-to-expand-ai-technology-into-human-oncology-from-veterinary-medicine
News

ImpriMed, a California-based precision medicine startup, is making waves with its AI-powered dog cancer treatment technology. The company focuses on developing personalized drug efficacy prediction services and aims to expand its precision medicine technology for human oncology applications.

Key Takeaway

ImpriMed, known for its AI-powered dog cancer treatment technology, is now venturing into human oncology with the aim of personalizing cancer treatment regimens for individual patients using existing drugs. The startup’s successful fundraising and strategic partnerships position it for significant advancements in the field of precision medicine.

Expanding Technology

ImpriMed’s co-founder and CEO, Sungwon Lim, expressed the startup’s intention to broaden its ex-vivo live-cell technologies from canine and feline blood cancers to human blood cancers. Lim highlighted the transferable nature of their AI algorithms from veterinary oncology to human oncology, with plans for commercialization within the next one to two years.

Series A Funding and Strategic Partnerships

ImpriMed recently secured $23 million in its Series A round, bringing its total raised to $35 million. The funding, led by SoftBank Ventures Asia, will support the company’s expansion into human oncology. Additionally, ImpriMed expects to collaborate with strategic investor SK Telecom, a major South Korean telco company. The startup’s partnership with SK Telecom, known for its AI-based veterinary X-ray image diagnosis technology, holds promise for further advancements in the field.

Commercialization and Future Plans

ImpriMed’s veterinary services, which have already generated revenue, offer personalized drug efficacy prediction services for canine and feline cancers. The company plans to leverage its AI software for human precision oncology, with a focus on commercializing its services for rare blood cancers by 2025. Furthermore, ImpriMed aims to expand its contract research organization service for human acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma before the end of 2024.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Artificial Intelligence In Medicine: How AI Can Benefit The Healthcare Industry
AI

Artificial Intelligence In Medicine: How AI Can Benefit The Healthcare Industry

by Anch | 25 September 2019
New $30 Liver Function Test Launched By In Diagnostics
News

New $30 Liver Function Test Launched By In Diagnostics

by Camila Salter | 20 September 2023
Urgent Call For Innovation And Investment In Maternal Health
News

Urgent Call For Innovation And Investment In Maternal Health

by Flori Swartz | 29 October 2023
Chatbot Examples: Types Of Chatbots That We Use
TECH REVIEWS

Chatbot Examples: Types Of Chatbots That We Use

by Natasha | 10 September 2019
TrueMed’s Payment Integration Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare Spending
News

TrueMed’s Payment Integration Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare Spending

by Aurlie Vail | 19 September 2023
AI in Healthcare to Grow Up to $6.7 billion by 2021
TECH REVIEWS

AI in Healthcare to Grow Up to $6.7 billion by 2021

by Rexan | 19 September 2019
Top 6 Potential Dangers of AI Technology You Never Knew
AI

Top 6 Potential Dangers of AI Technology You Never Knew

by Juliet | 7 October 2020
How To Watch Chicago Series
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Chicago Series

by Gaylene Shih | 8 August 2023

Recent Stories

Amo Launches New Location-Sharing App Similar To Zenly
News

Amo Launches New Location-Sharing App Similar To Zenly

by Clementine Aguila | 20 December 2023
SimSpace Secures $45M Investment To Develop Cyber Training Simulations
News

SimSpace Secures $45M Investment To Develop Cyber Training Simulations

by Clementine Aguila | 20 December 2023
Halcyon Raises $40M In Series B Funding To Combat Ransomware Attacks
News

Halcyon Raises $40M In Series B Funding To Combat Ransomware Attacks

by Clementine Aguila | 20 December 2023
ImpriMed To Expand AI Technology Into Human Oncology From Veterinary Medicine
News

ImpriMed To Expand AI Technology Into Human Oncology From Veterinary Medicine

by Clementine Aguila | 20 December 2023
Guac: Revolutionizing Grocery Demand Forecasting With AI
News

Guac: Revolutionizing Grocery Demand Forecasting With AI

by Clementine Aguila | 20 December 2023
Space Tech Forecast 2024: A Year Of Growth And Innovation
News

Space Tech Forecast 2024: A Year Of Growth And Innovation

by Clementine Aguila | 20 December 2023
WazirX Faces 97% Plunge In Trading Volume Amid India’s Crypto Scrutiny
News

WazirX Faces 97% Plunge In Trading Volume Amid India’s Crypto Scrutiny

by Clementine Aguila | 19 December 2023
Salesforce Acquires Spiff: Revolutionizing Sales Commission Management
News

Salesforce Acquires Spiff: Revolutionizing Sales Commission Management

by Clementine Aguila | 19 December 2023