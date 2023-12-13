Google Introduces MedLM: Healthcare-Focused Generative AI Models

Google has recently unveiled MedLM, a family of generative AI models specifically tailored for the healthcare industry. These models are designed to assist healthcare professionals in various tasks, aiming to enhance efficiency and accuracy in medical practices.

MedLM: Tailored for the Medical Industry

MedLM is based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that has demonstrated expert-level performance in addressing numerous medical exam questions. The family of models is now available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S., with a preview release in select markets for those whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google’s fully managed AI development platform.

Two distinct MedLM models are currently accessible. The larger model is optimized for handling complex tasks, while the smaller, fine-tunable model is ideal for scaling across various tasks. Google emphasizes the importance of selecting the most effective model based on the specific use case, recognizing that different tasks may require different models for optimal performance.

Applications and Collaborations

Several organizations have already begun piloting MedLM for diverse applications. For instance, HCA Healthcare, a for-profit facility operator, is leveraging the models to assist physicians in crafting patient notes at emergency department hospital sites. Additionally, BenchSci has integrated MedLM into its “evidence engine” to identify, classify, and rank novel biomarkers.

Yossi Matias, VP of engineering and research at Google, highlighted the collaborative efforts with practitioners, researchers, and healthcare organizations to ensure the effective utilization of MedLM in real-world healthcare settings.

Competition and Caution

The introduction of MedLM reflects Google’s strategic move to compete in the rapidly expanding healthcare AI market, where companies like Microsoft and Amazon are also vying for dominance. However, the deployment of AI in healthcare has raised concerns due to historical challenges and limitations.

While generative models like MedLM represent advanced technology, previous research has revealed concerns about their accuracy in addressing healthcare-related queries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned about potential risks associated with the use of generative AI in healthcare, emphasizing the need for careful evaluation and responsible implementation to avoid errors and potential harm to patients.

Despite the competitive landscape and the evolving nature of AI in healthcare, Google remains committed to ensuring the safe and responsible use of generative AI technology, with a focus on advancing healthcare while making the benefits accessible to all.