Newsnews
News

CARPL Revolutionizes Radiology AI Apps Market For Healthcare Providers

Written by: Jessamyn Fernandes | Published: 1 February 2024
carpl-revolutionizes-radiology-ai-apps-market-for-healthcare-providers
News

There’s a growing demand for radiologists in the healthcare industry, leading to challenges in obtaining timely imaging studies. To address this issue, over 200 companies have developed AI applications to automate various aspects of the radiology process. CARPL, a radiology marketplace with the Singapore government as a client, aims to facilitate healthcare providers’ access to and utilization of these applications.

Key Takeaway

CARPL is revolutionizing the radiology AI apps market by providing a streamlined platform for healthcare providers to discover, validate, and deploy AI applications, addressing the challenges posed by the shortage of radiologists.

Securing Funding and Expansion

San Francisco-based CARPL has recently announced a successful funding round, raising $6 million led by Stellaris Venture Partners. The company plans to utilize this capital to expand its team in North America and further enhance its technological infrastructure.

Addressing Adoption Challenges

Despite the availability of over 700 FDA-approved AI apps from companies such as AiDoc, Qure.ai, Unit, Avicenna, Gleamer, and AZmed, healthcare providers face difficulties in selecting and integrating the most suitable applications into their radiology workflows. CARPL employs a DEV-D framework to guide radiology teams through the process of discovering, exploring, validating, and deploying AI apps from its marketplace, thereby streamlining the adoption process.

Customer Base and Leadership

CARPL has onboarded more than 50 AI developers and offers 100 apps, making it the largest AI marketplace in terms of offerings. Its clientele includes prominent institutions such as Massachusetts General Hospital, Radiology Partners, University Hospitals, I-MED Radiology, Albert Einstein Hospital, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative. The company was founded in 2021 by Dr. Vidur Mahajan, who brings extensive experience in the diagnostics industry and is supported by a strong leadership team.

Streamlining AI Integration

CARPL’s platform aims to simplify the integration of AI apps for healthcare providers by providing a universal AI viewer, a single data channel, and a unified procurement system. This approach not only eases the selection of AI apps but also accelerates the validation and deployment process, addressing the challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Artificial Intelligence In Medicine: How AI Can Benefit The Healthcare Industry
AI

Artificial Intelligence In Medicine: How AI Can Benefit The Healthcare Industry

by Anch | 25 September 2019
Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI
News

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI

by Renie Stringer | 8 September 2023
11 Powerful Applications Of Artificial Intelligence In 2022
TECH REVIEWS

11 Powerful Applications Of Artificial Intelligence In 2022

by Kenneth | 1 January 2020
OpenAI Forms Team To Study “Catastrophic” AI Risks, Including Nuclear Threats
News

OpenAI Forms Team To Study “Catastrophic” AI Risks, Including Nuclear Threats

by Ophelia Mcvay | 27 October 2023
How Augmented Reality Will Change The World
TECHNOLOGY

How Augmented Reality Will Change The World

by Andria Raymer | 2 August 2023
How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw

by Savina Arenas | 19 September 2023
What Can Big Data Do
FINTECH

What Can Big Data Do

by Dido Mclendon | 16 November 2023
What Is The Three-Way Relationship Between Blockchain Ai And The Cloud
AI

What Is The Three-Way Relationship Between Blockchain Ai And The Cloud

by Meaghan Steen | 18 September 2023

Recent Stories

CARPL Revolutionizes Radiology AI Apps Market For Healthcare Providers
News

CARPL Revolutionizes Radiology AI Apps Market For Healthcare Providers

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 1 February 2024
How To Get Set Items In Diablo Immortal
GAMING

How To Get Set Items In Diablo Immortal

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 1 February 2024
What Time Does Diablo 4 Beta Start
GAMING

What Time Does Diablo 4 Beta Start

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 1 February 2024
Why Does Chrome Run Multiple Processes
Browsers & Extensions

Why Does Chrome Run Multiple Processes

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 1 February 2024
Why Does Yahoo Keep Opening In Chrome With McAfee?
Browsers & Extensions

Why Does Yahoo Keep Opening In Chrome With McAfee?

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 1 February 2024
How To Enable Silverlight On Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Enable Silverlight On Chrome

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 1 February 2024
How To Import Microsoft Edge Bookmarks To Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Import Microsoft Edge Bookmarks To Chrome

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 1 February 2024
How To Change Google Chrome Profile Picture
Browsers & Extensions

How To Change Google Chrome Profile Picture

by Jessamyn Fernandes | 1 February 2024