Newsnews
News

OpenAI Expands Safety Measures And Grants Board Veto Power On Risky AI

Written by: Ardys Concepcion | Published: 19 December 2023
openai-expands-safety-measures-and-grants-board-veto-power-on-risky-ai
News

OpenAI, the renowned AI development company, is ramping up its efforts to ensure the safety of its AI systems. The organization has introduced a new “safety advisory group” that will oversee the technical teams and provide recommendations to the leadership. Additionally, the board has been bestowed with veto power, signaling a significant shift in the decision-making process.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI is reinforcing its safety measures by introducing specialized teams, risk evaluation criteria, and a safety advisory group to mitigate potential risks associated with AI development.

Enhanced Safety Measures

OpenAI has recently unveiled its updated “Preparedness Framework,” aimed at addressing the evolving landscape of AI risks. The framework outlines a structured approach to identify, analyze, and mitigate potential catastrophic risks associated with the AI models under development. The company defines catastrophic risks as those that could lead to extensive economic damage or cause severe harm or loss of life, including existential risks.

Specialized Teams

OpenAI has established distinct teams to manage the safety aspects of its AI models. The “safety systems” team is responsible for overseeing operational models, ensuring adherence to safety protocols and addressing any potential abuses. On the other hand, the “preparedness” team focuses on evaluating and quantifying risks associated with frontier models in the developmental phase. Notably, the “superalignment” team is dedicated to establishing guidelines for “superintelligent” models.

Risk Evaluation Criteria

The company has introduced a comprehensive risk evaluation rubric, covering cybersecurity, persuasion, model autonomy, and CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats). Models are assessed based on these criteria, with stringent measures in place for models deemed to pose high or critical risks. OpenAI has documented these risk levels to ensure transparency and accountability in the evaluation process.

Role of Safety Advisory Group

To further strengthen the safety protocols, OpenAI has formed a “cross-functional Safety Advisory Group” that will provide oversight and recommendations from a higher vantage point. This group will review technical reports and offer comprehensive insights, potentially uncovering unforeseen risks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

OpenAI Employees Threaten To Quit If Sam Altman Isn’t Reappointed CEO
News

OpenAI Employees Threaten To Quit If Sam Altman Isn’t Reappointed CEO

by Steffi Risley | 21 November 2023
OpenAI Crisis Sparks Emergence Of Next-Gen AI Startups
News

OpenAI Crisis Sparks Emergence Of Next-Gen AI Startups

by Chloris Bigler | 21 November 2023
Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders
News

Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
OpenAI’s Board Faces Backlash From Investors And Employees
News

OpenAI’s Board Faces Backlash From Investors And Employees

by Kirsten Beltz | 21 November 2023
Sam Altman Returns To OpenAI Amidst Power Struggle And Uncertainty
News

Sam Altman Returns To OpenAI Amidst Power Struggle And Uncertainty

by Gavrielle Endicott | 23 November 2023
Teamsters Union Urges NHTSA To Deny Cruise Origin Exemption
News

Teamsters Union Urges NHTSA To Deny Cruise Origin Exemption

by Raquela Harding | 28 September 2023
Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout
News

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout

by Gerti Womble | 21 November 2023
Competition Authorities Stay Out Of Microsoft-OpenAI Power Struggle For Now
News

Competition Authorities Stay Out Of Microsoft-OpenAI Power Struggle For Now

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023

Recent Stories

VF Corp. Confirms Cyberattack Impacting Orders And Personal Data
News

VF Corp. Confirms Cyberattack Impacting Orders And Personal Data

by Ardys Concepcion | 19 December 2023
Trevor Milton Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison For Securities Fraud
News

Trevor Milton Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison For Securities Fraud

by Ardys Concepcion | 19 December 2023
TikTok Enhances App Experience For Tablets And Foldables
News

TikTok Enhances App Experience For Tablets And Foldables

by Ardys Concepcion | 19 December 2023
The Adobe-Figma Breakup And Its Impact On Startup M&A
News

The Adobe-Figma Breakup And Its Impact On Startup M&A

by Ardys Concepcion | 19 December 2023
Snowflake Expands Data Clean Room Capabilities With Samooha Acquisition
News

Snowflake Expands Data Clean Room Capabilities With Samooha Acquisition

by Ardys Concepcion | 19 December 2023
Adobe’s $20 Billion Figma Deal Falls Through: What’s Next?
News

Adobe’s $20 Billion Figma Deal Falls Through: What’s Next?

by Ardys Concepcion | 19 December 2023
OpenAI Expands Safety Measures And Grants Board Veto Power On Risky AI
News

OpenAI Expands Safety Measures And Grants Board Veto Power On Risky AI

by Ardys Concepcion | 19 December 2023
Where To Get Restringing Acoustic Guitar In Harrisonburg, VA
Content Creation Tools

Where To Get Restringing Acoustic Guitar In Harrisonburg, VA

by Ardys Concepcion | 19 December 2023