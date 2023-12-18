Newsnews
Snowflake Expands Data Clean Room Capabilities With Samooha Acquisition

Written by: Valerie Cotten | Published: 19 December 2023
Snowflake, a leading cloud data platform, has announced its acquisition of Samooha, a startup specializing in “cross-cloud” data collaboration solutions. This strategic move adds to the series of significant tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season.

Key Takeaway

Snowflake's acquisition of Samooha positions the company to strengthen its data clean room capabilities, catering to the increasing demand for secure and collaborative data solutions in the cloud computing landscape.

Snowflake’s Acquisition of Samooha

With this acquisition, Snowflake is set to enhance its data clean room platform by integrating Samooha’s established suite, enabling businesses to securely collaborate, share, and derive insights from their data and that of their partners, irrespective of the underlying data stack.

Samooha’s 19 employees, including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick, will be joining Snowflake, bringing their expertise and innovation to the company.

Implications of the Acquisition

The acquisition is aligned with Snowflake’s mission to empower global data mobilization by leveraging the advanced capabilities of its platform. Snowflake customers will benefit from the integration of Samooha’s platform capabilities, while Samooha customers will gain access to Snowflake’s robust data cloud network.

Samooha's unique integration with the Snowflake ecosystem sets it apart in the competitive data clean room landscape, offering a no-code UI for customers to access and build clean room apps directly on Snowflake.

Future Outlook

Investing in data clean room technology is a strategic move for Snowflake, especially in light of industry projections. According to Gartner, a significant percentage of advertisers are expected to adopt data clean rooms for various applications by the end of the year, indicating a growing market for such solutions.

