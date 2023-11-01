Newsnews
News

Snowflake Introduces Snowflake Cortex To Empower Developers And Analysts With Generative AI Tools

Written by: Opaline Manley | Published: 2 November 2023
snowflake-introduces-snowflake-cortex-to-empower-developers-and-analysts-with-generative-ai-tools
News

Snowflake, the leading cloud-based data storage platform, has unveiled Snowflake Cortex, a fully managed service aimed at simplifying the use of generative AI applications on the Snowflake platform. The launch of Snowflake Cortex aims to cater to both business users and developers by providing them with tools to work seamlessly with AI technology.

Key Takeaway

Snowflake Cortex, the newly introduced fully managed service, empowers both business analysts and developers to work with AI applications more efficiently on the Snowflake platform. With features like Document AI, universal search, and Snowflake Copilot, Snowflake Cortex streamlines data interaction, query building, and application development, providing users with greater productivity and control over their data.

Enhancing Data Interaction with Snowflake Cortex

For business analysts, Snowflake Cortex offers access to a range of AI tools, specifically designed on Snowflake’s custom large language models (LLMs), to facilitate faster and more efficient interaction with the data stored in Snowflake. This empowers analysts to work with advanced features, such as advanced search capabilities and large language models, directly within the Snowflake platform, enabling them to enhance their productivity significantly.

Developers, on the other hand, can leverage Snowflake Cortex to build generative AI applications on top of the data stored in Snowflake. This capability is built on the foundation of the Streamlit acquisition, which Snowflake made in the previous year.

The Key Components of Snowflake Cortex

One of the integral components of Snowflake Cortex is Document AI. This tool facilitates the extraction and querying of data from unstructured documents, such as PDFs and analyst reports. With Document AI, analysts without programming or specialized knowledge can easily derive structured information from these unstructured documents and organize them into tables. This allows analysts to ask meaningful questions and derive insights from the unstructured data stored within these documents.

Another significant feature introduced with Snowflake Cortex is universal search, powered by the acquisition of Neeva. This search functionality enables users to search across all data stored in Snowflake, including the Snowflake marketplace, making it easier to locate specific data or applications built within the platform.

Snowflake Copilot, the third key feature offered by Cortex, streamlines data querying for analysts. By converting plain language questions about the data stored in Snowflake into SQL queries, Snowflake Copilot eliminates the need for analysts to spend time familiarizing themselves with the data and column structure to build meaningful queries.

Development Capabilities and Future Roadmap

Developers using Snowflake Cortex can capitalize on Snowflake models to quickly build applications. Additionally, for those seeking more control over the development process, Snowflake Cortex allows for the integration of external LLMs, including open-source offerings and those provided by cloud partners like Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI. Snowflake Container Services, introduced in June, further facilitate the efficient deployment of these applications as containerized workloads.

Snowflake Cortex is part of a broader initiative by Snowflake to unlock the full potential of the data stored within its platform. Whether through search, querying, or application development, Snowflake aims to enable users to leverage their data in various ways. Although Snowflake Cortex and its core features are currently in private preview, the company has not disclosed a timeline for wider availability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features
News

Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features

by Jaime Klinger | 7 October 2023
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers
News

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers

by Florenza Schmitt | 30 August 2023
How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw

by Savina Arenas | 19 September 2023
What Is IoT Data Analytics
TECHNOLOGY

What Is IoT Data Analytics

by Rozelle Benn | 16 September 2023
What Are Fintech Jobs
AI

What Are Fintech Jobs

by Sari Kissel | 19 September 2023
Google To Introduce New Ad Formats For Generative AI Search
News

Google To Introduce New Ad Formats For Generative AI Search

by Pen Bonney | 25 October 2023
What Do You Do In Fintech
AI

What Do You Do In Fintech

by Daisey Hynes | 19 September 2023
What Does A Cybersecurity Analyst Do
TECHNOLOGY

What Does A Cybersecurity Analyst Do

by Georgeta Greeley | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Google Search Introduces New Features To Solve Math And Science Problems
News

Google Search Introduces New Features To Solve Math And Science Problems

by Opaline Manley | 2 November 2023
Don’t Be Surprised If WeWork Files For Bankruptcy
News

Don’t Be Surprised If WeWork Files For Bankruptcy

by Opaline Manley | 2 November 2023
Snowflake Introduces Snowflake Cortex To Empower Developers And Analysts With Generative AI Tools
News

Snowflake Introduces Snowflake Cortex To Empower Developers And Analysts With Generative AI Tools

by Opaline Manley | 2 November 2023
News Blog: Roli Introduces The Innovative Seaboard Block M
News

News Blog: Roli Introduces The Innovative Seaboard Block M

by Opaline Manley | 2 November 2023
More Opportunities For AI Talent: President Biden Signs Executive Order
News

More Opportunities For AI Talent: President Biden Signs Executive Order

by Opaline Manley | 2 November 2023
Newsworthy Sustainability Tech Pitches: A 6-Point Checklist To Grab Journalists’ Attention
News

Newsworthy Sustainability Tech Pitches: A 6-Point Checklist To Grab Journalists’ Attention

by Opaline Manley | 2 November 2023
Instagram Develops Customizable ‘AI Friend’ For Conversations And Support
News

Instagram Develops Customizable ‘AI Friend’ For Conversations And Support

by Opaline Manley | 2 November 2023
China’s Tech Vice Minister Calls For ‘Equal Rights’ At Global AI Summit In UK
News

China’s Tech Vice Minister Calls For ‘Equal Rights’ At Global AI Summit In UK

by Opaline Manley | 2 November 2023