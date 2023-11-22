Newsnews
News

Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders

Written by: Sybilla Tyndall | Published: 22 November 2023
pay-attention-to-openais-board-lessons-for-founders
News

OpenAI, the organization focused on advancing research and development in artificial general intelligence, recently faced internal turmoil that led to the ousting of CEO Sam Altman. The situation has shed light on the structure and dynamics of OpenAI’s board, offering important lessons for founders and board members alike.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI’s recent board upheaval underscores the importance of carefully considering and managing board structure as a founder. Founders should choose their board members thoughtfully, establish clear expectations, implement term limits, and ensure alignment with the organization’s long-term vision to prevent conflicts and maintain a healthy working relationship.

The Board Structure: A Cause for Concern

OpenAI’s unusual board structure raised eyebrows and questions about its effectiveness. The organization’s nonprofit arm had complete control over the for-profit holding company, giving it the power to remove Altman from his position without proper notice to him or the investors. Essentially, OpenAI is a tax-exempt charity wrapped around a holding company, which owns a majority stake in the for-profit side, with Microsoft as a minority owner.

While OpenAI’s origin story is well-known, with the organization raising funds from investors and creating a for-profit subsidiary, tensions seemed to arise between the for-profit efforts and the mission-driven nonprofit board. As OpenAI gained popularity, struck brand deals, and sought significant valuation, the board may have felt that these commercial complexities conflicted with the company’s stated objectives.

The Consequences of Vision Misalignment

This situation is not uncommon in the for-profit sector. When vision misalignment occurs between board directors and CEOs, conflicts can arise. Nonprofit entities prioritize serving the public good, but this commitment faces challenges during periods of hypergrowth and with diverse investor objectives. Boards that become overly controlling or act with self-interest can impede progress and potentially cause severe damage to the organization.

OpenAI’s structure created several overlapping problems and raised important questions. Does a for-profit company in a tax-exempt shell truly serve the good of humanity if it doesn’t contribute to shared public goods and services? How does a board judge whether a company is acting in the interest of humanity, and what power do they have to enforce those interests?

The Fallout and Lessons Learned

The latest update reveals that Microsoft wants Altman to work for them, and the majority of OpenAI employees have signed a petition to quit if he doesn’t return. The fate of OpenAI’s board remains uncertain. This situation serves as a cautionary tale for founders and board members alike.

McKeever Conwell, founder of Rarebreed Ventures, highlights that founders often do not pay attention to their board structure until a crisis occurs. To avoid such situations, it is crucial for founders to meticulously choose their board of directors, establish clear expectations, impose term limits, and diligently ensure alignment with the organization’s long-term vision. These measures can help prevent conflicts and maintain a harmonious relationship between the board and the CEO.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout
News

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout

by Gerti Womble | 21 November 2023
Sam Altman’s Role In Worldcoin To Remain Unchanged Amidst OpenAI Chaos
News

Sam Altman’s Role In Worldcoin To Remain Unchanged Amidst OpenAI Chaos

by Corie Canada | 22 November 2023
OpenAI Crisis Sparks Emergence Of Next-Gen AI Startups
News

OpenAI Crisis Sparks Emergence Of Next-Gen AI Startups

by Chloris Bigler | 21 November 2023
Microsoft Recruits Former OpenAI Leaders Altman And Brockman To Lead Revolutionary AI Team
News

Microsoft Recruits Former OpenAI Leaders Altman And Brockman To Lead Revolutionary AI Team

by Pen Oaks | 21 November 2023
How The OpenAI Shake-up Highlights The Importance Of Open AI Development
News

How The OpenAI Shake-up Highlights The Importance Of Open AI Development

by Shannen Sanabria | 22 November 2023
OpenAI’s Board Faces Backlash From Investors And Employees
News

OpenAI’s Board Faces Backlash From Investors And Employees

by Kirsten Beltz | 21 November 2023
OpenAI Employees Threaten To Quit If Sam Altman Isn’t Reappointed CEO
News

OpenAI Employees Threaten To Quit If Sam Altman Isn’t Reappointed CEO

by Steffi Risley | 21 November 2023
New Leadership And Uncertain Future At OpenAI
News

New Leadership And Uncertain Future At OpenAI

by Nancy Stringfellow | 22 November 2023

Recent Stories

Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders
News

Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
New Leadership And Uncertain Future At OpenAI
News

New Leadership And Uncertain Future At OpenAI

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Voice Narration Feature For All Users
News

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Voice Narration Feature For All Users

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
New Cross-Posting App Yup Offers Easy Integration Of Twitter, Bluesky, And More
News

New Cross-Posting App Yup Offers Easy Integration Of Twitter, Bluesky, And More

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
Tiger Global’s Scott Shleifer Transitions To Advisory Role Amid Management Change
News

Tiger Global’s Scott Shleifer Transitions To Advisory Role Amid Management Change

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
Kinterra Capital’s $565M Fund To Support Mining For Battery Metals
News

Kinterra Capital’s $565M Fund To Support Mining For Battery Metals

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
Stability AI Introduces Stable Video Diffusion, An AI Model For Video Generation
News

Stability AI Introduces Stable Video Diffusion, An AI Model For Video Generation

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023
10 Amazing 450W Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing 450W Psu For 2023

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 November 2023