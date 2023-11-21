Sam Altman’s Role In Worldcoin To Remain Unchanged Amidst OpenAI Chaos

Sam Altman’s departure from OpenAI has caused quite a stir, but it seems that his involvement in the cryptocurrency project Tools for Humanity, specifically in building Worldcoin, will not be affected. A source close to the project has confirmed that Altman’s engagement with Tools for Humanity is consistent and valuable, and there are no expected changes in this regard.

Despite Altman’s ouster from OpenAI, he remains the chairman and co-founder of Worldcoin. This information is confirmed to be up to date on the project’s website. The news of Altman’s departure initially had a negative impact on the Worldcoin token, causing a significant drop in its value. However, the token has since made a recovery and is now trading at its previous levels of $2.40, according to CoinMarketCap data.

A Timeline of Sam Altman’s Firing from OpenAI and Its Fallout

In May, Worldcoin successfully raised $115 million in a Series C funding round led by Blockchain Capital. While Altman was a member of the project’s board as of March, he was not involved in day-to-day operations. The Worldcoin Foundation has emphasized the importance of proof of personhood in the age of AI, highlighting the project’s mission of building a more human internet and a more accessible global economy through World ID.

Worldcoin has gained attention for its controversial Orb hardware, which scans individuals’ irises to assign them a unique ID for accessing the Worldcoin application and a digital passport. This verification process aims to establish and validate individuals’ identities while preventing the creation of multiple accounts.

Worldcoin’s Focus on Emerging Markets Despite Criticism

Worldcoin has faced resistance from various countries, particularly Kenya, where the company has been banned from further iris scanning due to concerns regarding data security and privacy. Critics have accused Worldcoin of specifically targeting developing nations with less stringent privacy regulations. The project offers 25 WLD tokens (worth approximately $58.5) to participants outside the U.S. in exchange for signing up, leading to allegations of exploitation.

Despite the criticism, over 2.46 million people have signed up for Worldcoin since its public launch 120 days ago. The project continues to attract new users, with over 65,200 new accounts created in the past week alone. Tiago Sada, the head of product for Tools for Humanity and a core contributor to Worldcoin, has defended the project’s focus on developing countries, stating that it is fair since many tech projects begin in emerging markets due to their relatively easier operating conditions.