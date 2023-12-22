Newsnews
The Tech Landscape In 2023: A Year In Review

Written by: Ellene Converse | Published: 23 December 2023
Welcome back to the latest episode of Equity, where we delve into the business of startups, dissecting the numbers and nuances behind the headlines. In this two-part series, we take a comprehensive look back at the significant events that unfolded in 2023. Join us as we explore the impactful developments that shaped the global technology landscape.

Key Takeaway

The year 2023 witnessed pivotal events, including the upheaval at SVB, the tumultuous developments at OpenAI, and the trial of SBF, all of which left a lasting impact on the technology and startup ecosystem.

The Decline and Fall of SVB

  • Chaos at Silicon Valley Bank sent shockwaves through the technology sector, impacting venture, public companies, and startups.
  • The sudden downfall of SVB, known as the family bank of tech, had far-reaching implications, with some startups even experiencing a boost amidst the chaos.

Chaos at OpenAI

  • The dramatic events at OpenAI, including the removal and subsequent reinstatement of Sam Altman, stirred up a period of high drama in the tech world.
  • Devin Coldewey joins us to shed light on the ongoing developments at OpenAI and provide insights into what the future may hold.

SBF’s Trial

  • Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s lengthy and intricate trial culminated in his conviction for various financial crimes related to his now-defunct crypto exchange.
  • Our guest, Jacquie Melinek, revisits the compelling saga with us, reflecting on the trial’s intricacies and outcomes.

